E-Paper | April 08, 2025

Germany no longer top EU nation for asylum requests

AFP Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 10:02am

BERLIN: Germany said on Monday that it no longer took top spot in the European Union for new asylum applications, as a media report citing EU data put France and Spain ahead.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the latest figures reflected measures taken to restrain “irregular migration towards Europe as a whole as well as to Germany itself”.

“For the first time in years Germany is no longer the country in which the most applications are filed” in Europe, she added, as authorities reported fewer than 10,000 new cases in March.

The Welt am Sonntag newspaper had reported, citing a confidential EU Commission report, that France and Spain had both received more requests for asylum in the first quarter of the year.

Eurostat data published for February alone appeared to match such a trend, showing that Germany recorded 12,775 new asylum applications compared to 13,065 in France and 12,975 in Spain.

Germany’s office for migration and refugees said that first-time asylum applications for January to March fell by almost 45 percent compared to the period in 2024. Syrian, Afghan and Turkish nationals had topped the countries of origin for applications.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

In fight mode

In fight mode

Arifa Noor
The bouts between political parties and establishment take a toll on country far more than they do on political parties.

Editorial

Meltdown
08 Apr, 2025

Meltdown

A full-blown trade war is upon us as the era of the rules-based, multilateral trading order is nearly over.
Settling differences
08 Apr, 2025

Settling differences

SOMETHING is stirring within the PTI. Some of its older hands are back in the limelight, ostensibly to make another...
Glacial ingenuity
08 Apr, 2025

Glacial ingenuity

NECESSITY is indeed the mother of invention, as witnessed in Gilgit-Baltistan. In these areas, where climate change...
Going dry
Updated 07 Apr, 2025

Going dry

Authorities should refrain from undertaking any water scheme that infringes on rights of any federating unit to avoid more controversies.
Afghan return
07 Apr, 2025

Afghan return

AS expected, the government of Pakistan is moving ahead with its plan to forcibly repatriate Afghan Citizenship Card...
Hurting women
07 Apr, 2025

Hurting women

MONTH after month, the figures of crimes against women in the country indicate that our society is close to...