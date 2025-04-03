E-Paper | April 03, 2025

Gold nears all-time high

Reuters Published April 3, 2025 Updated April 3, 2025 09:59am

LONDON: Gold prices rose towards their record high on Wednesday, supported by safe-haven demand as markets braced for US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff plans later in the day.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,123.05 an ounce at 01:46am EDT (1746 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.6pc higher at $3,166.20.

“Risks remain that tariffs could stoke inflation, which has buoyed gold prices. While a US recession is not our base-case scenario, the risk of such has helped maintain strong interest in gold as a safe haven,” said Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper.

“A breach of resistance at $3,147.41/$3,149.84 would bode well for a push to $3,200, and lend confidence to bullish outlooks that highlight $3,300 and $3,500,” said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.

Gold, often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty, has risen more than $500 so far in 2025 and hit a record peak of $3,148.88 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed U.S. private payrolls growth accelerated in March. The biggest jobs data this week will come on Friday with the release of the monthly U.S. employment report.

Among other metals, spot silver was little changed at $33.73, while platinum dropped 0.9pc to $970.25 and palladium was down 1.1pc to $973.04.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From hard to harder

From hard to harder

Sakib Sherani
Instead of ‘hard state’ turning even harder, citizens deserve a state that goes soft on them in delivering democratic and development aspirations.

Editorial

Canal unrest
Updated 03 Apr, 2025

Canal unrest

With rising water scarcity in Indus system, it is crucial to move towards a consensus-driven policymaking process.
Iran-US tension
03 Apr, 2025

Iran-US tension

THE Trump administration’s threats aimed at Iran do not bode well for global peace, and unless Washington changes...
Flights to history
03 Apr, 2025

Flights to history

MOHENJODARO could have been the forgotten gold we desperately need. Instead, this 5,000-year-old well of antiquity ...
Eid amidst crises
Updated 31 Mar, 2025

Eid amidst crises

Until the Muslim world takes practical steps to end these atrocities, these besieged populations will see no joy.
Women’s rights
Updated 01 Apr, 2025

Women’s rights

Such judgements, and others directly impacting women’s rights should be given more airtime in media.
Not helping
Updated 02 Apr, 2025

Not helping

If it's committed to peace in Balochistan, the state must draw a line between militancy and legitimate protest.