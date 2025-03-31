PM Shehbaz greets nation, Muslim world leaders on Eid

ISLAMABAD: As the nation observes Eidul Fitr, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended heartfelt greeting to the people of the country and leaders of the Muslim world and said the country was going through a war against terrorism.

In his message to nation on the occasion, PM Sheh­baz said, “The country is going through a war against terrorists. Officers and jaw­ans of the Pakistan armed forces are sacrificing their lives for restoring law and order in the country.”

“Eid day teaches us happiness, thankfulness, brotherhood and empathy,” he added.

He said the holy month of Ramazan emphasises forbearance, patience and sacrifice and it was necessary for the people to continue practising these characteristics even after Ramazan besides sticking to Islamic principles.

“Today the country is facing thre­ats from internal and external enemies,” he said, highlighting the need to stay protected from “hatred, sectarianism and all sorts of extremism”.

“We need to be united for integrity and stability of the country besides not letting any conspiracy to succeed,” he added.

He said, “It is our collective responsibility to strengthen economy, society and national solidarity” and added that incumbent government was making all-out efforts for country’s economic revival, stability of society and maintaining law and order. “We need to make joint efforts for putting the country on the road to progress.”

The PM prayed to the Allah Almighty to elevate ranks of all martyrs and express solidarity with their family members. “Today we also pray to the Allah Almighty to elevate ranks of martyrs of Jaffar Express incident and equally share the grief of their family members. We need to remember our innocent brothers who are facing atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides Palestine. Pakistan is standing with the freedom struggle of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestinian people and would continue supporting them.”

He appealed to the international community to play its due role in stopping human rights violations and solve their genuine problems.

He also urged the nation to share joys of Eidul Fitr with weak and deserving brothers and sisters, relatives and neighbours and play their role in forming a welfare society.

Kuwait

In a telephone call with Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, PM Shehbaz extended warm greetings to him, Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait.

Recalling the historical brotherly ties between the two countries, the PM reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen its cordial relations with Kuwait for mutually rewarding cooperation. He fondly recalled his warm and productive meeting with the crown prince in New York last year on sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s annual session.

Turkiye

PM Shehbaz also telephoned President of Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to convey his warm greetings and best wishes to him, as well as to the brotherly people of Turkiye, on Eid.

He expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to the Prime Minister Office, President Erdogan thanked PM Shehbaz for his good wishes on Eid and warmly reciprocated the same sentiments for the people of Pakistan. He reaffirmed Turkiye’s steadfast support for Pakistan on all important issues.

Jordan

Later, PM Shehbaz called King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and extended his best wishes to him and the people of Jordan. Both leaders also discussed the ongoing situation in Gaza.

King Abdullah praised Pakistan’s support for Palestine and lauded its gesture of sending humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.

The PM expressed his deep appreciation for Jordan’s efforts, led by King Abdullah himself, for bringing peace in Gaza, ending the violence and ensuring delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.

He highlighted Pakistan’s strong and enduring bilateral relations with Jordan across all spheres including defence cooperation.

He reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further enhance bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

The premier also extended a cordial invitation to King Abdullah to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience. King Abdullah reciprocated and extended an invitation to PM Shehbaz to visit Jordan.

PM Shehbaz also held similar telephonic conversation with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on auspicious occasion of Eidul-Fitr.

