Shawwal moon sighted, Eidul Fitr to be observed in Pakistan tomorrow

Irfan Sadozai Published March 30, 2025 Updated March 30, 2025 07:22pm
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad addresses the media in Islamabad on March 29. — DawnNewsTV
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad addresses the media in Islamabad on March 29. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan would mark the first day of Eidul Fitr tomorrow, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee said on Sunday, after sighting the moon for the Islamic month of Shawwal.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presided over a meeting of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, which took place on the roof of the Kohsar Block, according to a Dawn.com correspondent.

Azad made the announcement of the moon being sighted, detailing that the zonal committees met in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar to sight the moon.

Noting that skies were clear at most places across Pakistan while a few cities had cloudy skies, Azad said the committee received testimonies of the Shawwal moon being sight from several locations, including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Islamabad, Sheikhupura, Kasur and others.

“Therefore, it was decided unanimously that God-willing, Shawaal 1st, 1446 would be observed on Monday March 31, 2025,” Azad said.

The committee’s meeting was attended by religious scholars, meteorological experts, and other stakeholders to verify moon sighting reports from across the country.

Last month, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) had forecasted that the holy month of Ramazan would begin on March 2, while Eidul Fitr would be observed on the 31st of the month.

