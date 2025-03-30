E-Paper | March 30, 2025

Utility Stores Corporation to introduce new utility ghee brand

APP Published March 30, 2025 Updated March 30, 2025 02:04pm

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is going to introduce its new utility ghee brand for citizens on cheaper rates as compared to local market for which tendering process has been completed.

Talking to APP on Sunday, USC Zonal Manager Shahzad Khan said that applications had been sought from ghee mills and firms as tenders opened on April 4 at the USC head office for the procurement of 65,000 metric tonnes of vanaspati and 32,500 metric tonnes of cooking oil.

“The ghee and cooking oil would be provided to various zones across the country as per demand,” he added.

He hoped the new ghee brand would be available at stores after Eidul Fitr, adding that the restructuring of 150 stores was being carried out across the zone.

He said that sugar was being sold at stores at a price Rs15 per kilogramme less against the open market while dates, beverages, special gram flour, rice, ghee, and other items were also available.

“Efforts are being made to reduce the expenses and increase the sales,” he said.

The online monitoring was being ensured at all stores for transparency and citizens’ complaints being addressed promptly, he added.

In FY25’s budget, the allocation for USCs nearly doubled from the previous year. In the recent past, there have been different proposals to restructure the corporation to improve its finances or close 1,000 loss-making outlets nationwide.

Earlier, the government decided to close it down since it has done little to justify the billions allocated to it. The steep hike in recent years is partly because of the galloping inflation that pushed up prices of everything, including basic grocery items. The government’s fiscal constraints and drive to divest unnecessary expenses have led to curtains for USC.

While the necessity of providing subsidised groceries to low-income Pakistanis is undeniable, there is only one outlet per about 50,000 individuals. Add to it the reports of corruption and mismanagement — in 2021, about 2,000 ‘ghost’ employees were pulling salaries while being unauthorised as USC workers.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hard habits
Updated 30 Mar, 2025

Hard habits

Their job is to ensure that social pressures do not build to the point where problems like militancy and terrorism become a national headache.
Dreams of gold
30 Mar, 2025

Dreams of gold

PROSPECTS of the Reko Diq project taking off soon seem to have brightened lately following the completion of the...
No invitation
30 Mar, 2025

No invitation

FOR all of Pakistan’s hockey struggles, including their failure to qualify for the Olympics and World Cup as well...
New CEC?
Updated 29 Mar, 2025

New CEC?

The ruling parties should avoid getting involved in another controversy around the ECP.
Balochistan violence
Updated 29 Mar, 2025

Balochistan violence

How long can the state allow this unending cycle of violence in Balochistan to continue?
Turkiye protests
29 Mar, 2025

Turkiye protests

DAILY protests have continued in Turkiye since the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on March 19. While the...