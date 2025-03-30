Utility Stores Corporation to introduce new utility ghee brand

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is going to introduce its new utility ghee brand for citizens on cheaper rates as compared to local market for which tendering process has been completed.

Talking to APP on Sunday, USC Zonal Manager Shahzad Khan said that applications had been sought from ghee mills and firms as tenders opened on April 4 at the USC head office for the procurement of 65,000 metric tonnes of vanaspati and 32,500 metric tonnes of cooking oil.

“The ghee and cooking oil would be provided to various zones across the country as per demand,” he added.

He hoped the new ghee brand would be available at stores after Eidul Fitr, adding that the restructuring of 150 stores was being carried out across the zone.

He said that sugar was being sold at stores at a price Rs15 per kilogramme less against the open market while dates, beverages, special gram flour, rice, ghee, and other items were also available.

“Efforts are being made to reduce the expenses and increase the sales,” he said.

The online monitoring was being ensured at all stores for transparency and citizens’ complaints being addressed promptly, he added.

In FY25’s budget, the allocation for USCs nearly doubled from the previous year. In the recent past, there have been different proposals to restructure the corporation to improve its finances or close 1,000 loss-making outlets nationwide.

Earlier, the government decided to close it down since it has done little to justify the billions allocated to it. The steep hike in recent years is partly because of the galloping inflation that pushed up prices of everything, including basic grocery items. The government’s fiscal constraints and drive to divest unnecessary expenses have led to curtains for USC.

While the necessity of providing subsidised groceries to low-income Pakistanis is undeniable, there is only one outlet per about 50,000 individuals. Add to it the reports of corruption and mismanagement — in 2021, about 2,000 ‘ghost’ employees were pulling salaries while being unauthorised as USC workers.