E-Paper | March 26, 2025

UK yet to decide on lifting flight ban: PIA

Mohammad Asghar Published March 26, 2025 Updated March 26, 2025 04:27pm

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Wednesday that authorities in the United Kingdom have still not decided whether they would lift the flight ban on the airline.

The statement comes amid reports that the flight ban on the national flag carrier had been extended. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and UK authorities had suspended permission for PIA to operate in the region in June 2020 after Pakistan began investigating the validity of pilots’ licenses following a deadly plane crash that killed 97 people.

The ban on PIA operating in the EU was lifted]4 by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in November last year, which was a prerequisite for approval from the UK Department of Transportation (DfT) to allow PIA to resume its flights to the UK. A delegation of the UK’s DfT had visited Pa­­­kistan to evaluate aviation saf­ety sta­n­dards in February as well.

“No announcement has been made by the UK DfT nor has any letter been received,” the statement by the spokesperson said today.

“All institutions related to aviation in Pakistan are in constant contact with them and are carrying out their work in a coordinated manner.”

Rumours and speculation should be avoided in this regard, the statement added.

After the EASA approval, PIA finally resumed flights to Europe with a flight to Paris from Islamabad in January of this year.

To celebrate the rela­unch, PIA decorated the aircraft with a model of the Eiffel Tower on its tail and the slogan “I Love Paris” on the nose. The Boeing 777 was prepared in line with European Union aviation standards.

A delegation of the UK’s DfT visited PIA’s headquarters and inspected the national flag carrier’s flight operations, flight safety and engineering.

The UK team was welcomed by Civil Aviation Authority Director General Nadir Shafi Dar and the heads of various departments.

Meanwhile, the Pri­vatisation Commission last week recommended to the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation a transaction structure for the second attempt of Pakistan Inter­­national Airlines Company Ltd (PIACL) based on the divestment of 51 to 100 per cent shares capital of the national flag carrier.

The proposed divestment will be together with the management control of the airline as well. The final terms and conditions for the transfer and acquisition of equity stake will be finalised during the course of bidding process and set out in the bid documents for approval by the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kabul visit
Updated 26 Mar, 2025

Kabul visit

Islamabad should continue to emphasise that presence of terrorists on Afghan soil stands in the way of normal commercial ties.
Drought warning
26 Mar, 2025

Drought warning

DRIVEN by rising temperatures linked to climate change, increasing drought events across Pakistan have affected tens...
Deadly roads
26 Mar, 2025

Deadly roads

DESPITE daytime restrictions on heavy vehicles, Karachi continues to witness one horrific traffic accident after...
Shortcut tactics
Updated 25 Mar, 2025

Shortcut tactics

IMF’s decision to veto move to reduce retail power tariffs seems to be against interests of middle-class consumers.
Unforced error
Updated 25 Mar, 2025

Unforced error

State must not push ordinary citizens away with its excesses when dealing with Balochistan.
Losing again
25 Mar, 2025

Losing again

WHEN Pakistan’s high-risk Twenty20 approach did not work, there was no fallback plan and they collapsed in a heap...