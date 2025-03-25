FM Dar backs talks with Kabul on security, trade

• Calls for sustained dialogue with Afghan govt to address Pakistan’s concerns

• Special representative briefs meeting on his three-day visit to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday endorsed the understanding reached with Kabul on continuing diplomatic engagement to resolve outstanding issues between the two countries.

“DPM emphasised the importance of sustained dialogue with the interim Afghan government to address Pakistan’s concerns and promote bilateral relations,” the Foreign Office said after Mr Dar chaired a meeting on ties with Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Secretary Amina Baloch and other senior officials of the foreign ministry, during which Special Representative on Afgha­nistan Muhammad Sadiq provided a detailed briefing on his just concluded three-day visit to Kabul.

Mr Sadiq, during the trip, met key Taliban officials, including Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and Trade Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, to discuss critical issues affecting the bilateral relations.

Differences between Pakistan and Afghanistan are primarily centered on security and border disputes. Pakistan has made terrorism its central concern in ties with Kabul, citing a sharp increase in attacks by the banned TTP and other militant groups operating from the Afghan territory. The closure of the Torkham border, which lasted nearly a month, further underscored the significance of border disputes in the overall relationship. The border was reopened under a temporary arrangement that will remain in place until April 15. During visit, Mr Sadiq and Mr Muttaqi agreed to continue discussions on border management and security cooperation.

The Afghan leadership, while acknowledging Pakistan’s concerns, highlighted the importance of trade and transit for Afghanistan, which is a landlocked country dependent on regional connectivity.

Mr Muttaqi urged Pakistan not to link trade and transit with other disputes, a stance that Afghanistan has consistently maintained.

Economic cooperation emerged as a key topic during Mr Sadiq’s engagements in Kabul. Speaking at a ceremony at the Pakistan Embassy before concluding his trip, Mr Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering economic collaboration, stating that Pakistan and Afgha­nistan’s economic interests are intrinsically interlinked and that peace and progress in Afghanistan are essential for regional stability.

Mr Sadiq on that occasion stressed that both countries must work together to enhance bilateral trade and promote regional connectivity, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with Afghanistan.

As a result of Mr Sadiq’s visit, both sides agreed to convene a Joint Coordination Committee meeting potentially before April 15 to focus on strengthening trade and economic ties.

Trade ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold consultations before Eidul Fitr, and Afghanistan’s commerce minister is expected to visit Pakistan after Eid. The plan for Ishaq Dar’s visit to Kabul, which had previously been on hold, was also revived and discussed during the meetings.

The importance of trade was further emphasised during Mr Sadiq’s discussions with Afghan Trade Minister Azizi, where they addressed trade and transit challenges, the need to prevent political tensions from disrupting economic ties, and the resolution of key economic issues.

Both sides, during Mr Sadiq’s meeting with Mr Azizi, agreed to hold frequent bilateral meetings, normalise trade relations, finalise the Preferential Trade Agreement, and address outstanding matters under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit and Trade Agreement.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2025