Banned outfits provided with sanctuaries, support on Afghan territory: ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Friday that terrorist outfits were being provided “sanctuaries, support, and are allowed unrestrained activities on Afghan territory”.

Key takeaways:

Number of terrorists killed in 2024 highest in last 5 years

Pakistan has reservations on sanctuaries provided to terrorists on Afghan soil

May 9 not a case of military but public

Step-wise technical, legal actions being taken to protect digital borders

25 ceasefire violations on LoC by India

Wanted ‘Baloch terrorists’ eliminated, 14 joined national mainstream

Provincial government, politicians need to resolve Kurram issue

The press conference took place amid heightened security concerns, with a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces and other law enforcement agencies, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Attacks have increased in the country ever since the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — which the state refers to as Fitna al Khawarij — broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

Islamabad has consistently voiced concerns that the TTP uses Afghan soil to launch attacks in Pakistan, asking the Afghanistan government to rein in the group. Kabul denies the allegations. Owing to the issue, Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan have lately turned tumultuous, marked by frequent border skirmishes.

This was the fifth media briefing by the ISPR spokesperson this year.

During the press conference, which was held in Rawalpindi, the DG ISPR addressed a range of issues, including counterterrorism efforts, Pakistan’s grievances with Afghanistan regarding the handling of the TTP, ceasefire violations by India, and the May 9 riots, among other matters of national importance.

“All evidence related to terrorism can be traced back to the safe havens enjoyed by terrorists in Afghanistan,” Gen Chaudhry said.

“The army chief has a clear and straight-forward stance on this: that Pakistan has reservations on banned organisations sanctuaries, support, and unrestrained activities on Afghan territory,” he asserted.

“Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to eliminate the terrorist networks and keep our citizens safe.”

View this post on Instagram

“Everyone knows that Pakistan has wholeheartedly tried for peacekeeping in Afghanistan and that Pakistan has played the most important role in the stability of Afghanistan,” Gen Chaudhry said, noting that Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for a long time.

“Pakistan has, on a state level, pointed out to the Afghan interim government that Fitna al Khawarij and various other terrorists have continued terrorist activities in Pakistan using Afghan soil,” he recalled.

He added that the repatriation of illegal Afghan citizens from Pakistan was underway. “From September 2023 till now, 815,000 illegal Afghan citizens have gone returned [to their Afghanistan].”

Responding to a question, the ISPR DG said Pakistan “fully respected” Afghanistan’s sovereignty and termed it a brother Islamic nation. “But we want that they do not give kharijis (outcasts) and terrorists precedence over Pakistan,” he added.

“The army chief has said that a Pakistani citizen’s life and protection is superior to Afghanistan,” he said, adding that if the terrorists’ “blood-stained hands receive strength and aid from across the border, then the status quo is no more acceptable”.

Gen Chaudhry went on to say: “Not only geographical borders but technical and legal actions are being taken step-wise to protect your digital borders as well.”

Noting that work under the Western Border Management Regime was near completion, the ISPR official stated that the armed forces had cleared “72 per cent of the area in the tribal districts from minefields”.

“During this, mines and unexploded ordinances have been recovered.”

He said that upon the instructions of the government, the Pakistan Army was currently playing its role in a crackdown against smuggling, drugs, electricity theft and hoarders.

“Different nationwide operations were carried out under a holistic strategy, following which there has been a significant decrease in illegal activities,” Gen Chaudhry asserted.

“After the imposition of the One Document Regime, illegal border crossings have significantly declined. There has also been a marked difference in the use of passports, and smuggling has also decreased,” he added.

May 9 riots

Today’s press conference came amid recent developments in cases relating to the military’s self-accountability and action against suspects of last year’s May 9 riots.

In the past week, the military has also announced prison terms ranging from two to ten years for 85 civilians over countrywide violent protests on May 9 last year, which it says were coordinated by the PTI.

Responding to a question of whether the May 9 events had reached their “logical conclusion” following the military courts’ verdicts, Gen Chaudhry said: “May 9 is not a case of the military [but] of Pakistan’s public. This should be clear.”

The sentences handed down by military courts are subject to the Supreme Court’s final verdict on appeals against an earlier verdict.

He remarked: “Some time ago, a narrative was being propagated that these (the rioters) belong to the [state] agencies and the army, and the army itself orchestrated the attacks under some massive conspiracy.”

“False flag,” he said, referring to the term used by the PTI to narrate its version of the events from May 9 last year.

“If we have sentenced our own people, belonging to our agencies under our laws (the Pakistan Army Act), then they should be happy [but] now they are worried,” the DG ISPR quipped.

View this post on Instagram

Regarding the legitimacy of military courts and questions related to civil supremacy and lack of transparency, he said,“ Pakistan’s military courts have been operating for decades and have efficiently fulfilled all demands of justice.“

“The ICJ (International Court of Justice) has endorsed this whole process. Those accused in military courts have the right to a lawyer, they can present evidence and witnesses, go through cross-examination, and enjoy other legal rights. If punished, those criminals can petition the COAS in a court of appeal and also have the right to apply to high courts and the Supreme Court.”

Gen Chaudhry then said that all those involved in the May 9 riots should be punished accordingly.

“Instead of equipping [young protesters] with education and constructive thinking, some people — for the sake of politics — poison their minds through propaganda.

“The real criminals are those giving impetus to this propaganda and that is why the process of justice will continue until all the planners of the May 9 violence, the real evil characters, are dealt with according to the law.”

On holding dialogue

Regarding the possibility of talks with the PTI, the DG ISPR said: “I also question that if any party is adamant on their misguided ideology and insists on imposing their narrative [on everyone], then what is there to talk about with them?”

He continued: “If the solution to such problems lay in talks, then throughout the world’s history, there would have been no wars, conflicts, battles, or expeditions.”

‘Army officers only answer to the state’

Earlier this month, former intelligence chief retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, whose arrest by the military was announced in August, was indicted on “charges of engaging in political activities”.

In his last press conference on September 5, the DG ISPR had noted that Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings against Gen Hameed were initiated following a “detailed inquiry based on concrete evidence”.

On August 5, Gen Chaudhry had said that not enough was being done against “digital terrorism” under the law, allowing fake news and propaganda to spread in the country.

During a question-and-answer session after the presser today, the DG ISPR was asked about the military’s accountability system, responding to which he said that it was “comprehensive and works on evidence and witnesses”.

“Those accused in military trials and court martials receive all legal rights, including the right to counsel and evidence,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said. “Lt Gen (retired) Faiz Hameed is receiving all legal rights.”

View this post on Instagram

DG ISPR warned that if any military officer used their rank for political and personal gain, then this system accountability system would come into effect.

“We should know that all army officers answer only to the State of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army,” he said. “The army is not linked to any political party and any officer who puts politics above the state will have to answer for it.”

He added: “This case is sensitive and sub-judice, so it should be free of unnecessary rhetoric. We will release details about this case as and when it is necessary.”

On Kurram violence

Answering a query about the ongoing violence in the Kurram district and why the army was not playing a role in controlling the situation, Gen Chaudhry maintained that it was important to understand the background of the situation.

“This is a complex social problem and a very old issue. It is an issue related to a tribal conflict related to a land dispute,” he said.

View this post on Instagram

Violent clashes, which have claimed over 100 lives since late November, have cut KP’s Kurram off from the rest of the country.

“Unfortunately, the [issue escalated] because of the provincial government’s misplaced priorities. Irrespective of the type of conflict — whether tribal or related to land disputes — the provincial government and the politicians need to resolve this through dialogue instead of putting the onus on institutions.”

He added that the violence in Kurram worsened because it was given a “sectarian colour through fake news and propaganda”.

“This is why it is important to focus on issues of the province, especially places like Kurram, instead of engaging in politics of incitement.

“People [of Kurram] should sit together and resolve the matter through dialogue, finding a middle ground. Law enforcement agencies and the military will play a positive role whenever they can, but this matter must be resolved by politicians. The military and law enforcement will act on the government’s decisions.”

LoC violations on border with India

Addressing matters related to the Line of Control (LoC) on the border with India, Gen Chaudhry stated: “In the current year, India carried out different ceasefire violations on a micro level several times.

“These included 25 ceasefire violations, 564 speculative fires, 61 airspace violations, and 181 tactical airspace violations.”

Noting that the state was fully aware of the dangers posed by India on the eastern front, the DG ISPR asserted: “India, as usual, is planning to establish dominance in the region while trying to divert attention from its internal conflicts.”

“This year, the Indian government also carried out some false flag operations, intending to divert attention from its internal politics and tensions,” he said, adding that all information related to these false flag operations was spread through propaganda social media accounts linked to India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

“At the LoC, the Pakistan Army possesses full ability to counter any aggression from India. This is also clear, that at any expense, for our integrity and self-determination, we are ready to render sacrifices at all times.”

The military spokesman said India was carrying out massive atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and was “killing innocent Kashmiris during illegal operations for the whole world to see”.

“Our principal stance is to stand with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which we will continue doing. The Indian government is openly employing state terrorism tactics, including the target killings of Sikhs,” he stated.

Record-high terrorists killed in 2024

Providing details about the country’s ongoing counterterrorism efforts, Gen Chaudhry said that security forces conducted a total of 59,775 operations this year, noting that Pakistan had rendered a lot of sacrifices in its fight against terrorism.

“During these successful operations, 925 terrorists, including khawarij, were sent to hell while numerous were arrested,” he said, highlighting that the number of terrorists killed was the largest in the last five years .

View this post on Instagram

The ISPR official stated that “more than 179 operations” were being conducted on a daily basis by the Pakistan Army, law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and the police.

Gen Chaudhry noted that during the security operations, the forces also successfully eliminated 73 “high-value targets, most-wanted terrorists”.

These, he said, included Fitna al Khawarij leader from Malakand Division Mian Syed urf Qureshi, Mohsin Qadir of Fitna al Khawarij’s Malakand Division, Attaullah urf Mehran who was involved in an attack on a diplomatic convoy in Swat, Fadaur Rehman urf Lal from Zhob Division, Ali Rehman and Abu Yahya.

He further said that “27 Afghan terrorists were also sent to hell”.

The DG ISPR said that during the counterterrorism operations, “Three-hundred-and-eighty-three (383) brave officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom”, paying them tribute for sacrificing their lives for the country’s peace.

“Without doubt, we will continue this war against terrorism until the elimination of the last khawarij,” he vowed.

Answering a query on the effectiveness of intelligence-based operations (IBOs), Gen Chaudhry responded: “In the war against terrorism, there is a fundamental thing that the army and the LEAs fight against the terrorist [but] the nation fights against terrorism. All segments and political parties agree with this stance.”

Referring to the National Action Plan (NAP) of 2014, its revised version from 2021, and the Azm-i-Istehkam campaign, the ISPR DG stressed that it had been decided that the entire nation had to combat terrorism together with all state institutions.

He emphasised that while kinetic actions were the responsibility of the army and the security forces, “terrorism would be eliminated when justice is established in those areas”.

“When there would be education, health, administration and good governance; when there would be a consensus between the education system and madressahs; and most of all, when the nexus of terrorism and crime would break,” he added.

Reiterating that the was a “spectrum” of illegal activities — including smuggling, extortion, non-custom-paid vehicles, and kidnapping — the DG ISPR said “fake news and propaganda are also part of this illegal spectrum” .

Gen Chaudhry termed it as unfortunate that “when you review this illegal spectrum, you will see political backing as well at various points”, adding that it attempted to prevent steps determined under the NAP to counter such illegal activities.

“If the elite of Pakistan come together to decide to break the illegal spectrum, make the laws, strictly act on them and also hand out punishments, then not only would you see the terrorism and lawlessness operating under this illegal spectrum ending but also see Pakistan on the path to prosperity.”

According to the interior ministry, in the first 10 months of this year, 948 out of 1,566 terrorism incidents reported occurred in KP, resulting in 583 deaths (out of a total of 924 martyrdom).

On the counterterrorism front, 341 terrorists were killed in 2,801 IBOs during the same period, the interior ministry report said.

In a recent major attack, 16 soldiers were martyred last week when terrorists attacked a checkpost in Makeen in KP’s South Waziristan district, while eight terrorists were also killed as the armed forces responded.

In a subsequent IBO in the district, 13 terrorists were killed. The next day, another 13 terrorists were killed during three separate security operations in the province’s Bannu, North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts.

Counterterrorism efforts in Balochistan

Speaking on action taken against terrorism in Balochistan, the DG ISPR detailed that some high-value targets were eliminated in the region.

He said that “Baloch terrorists’ most-wanted leaders Sana urf Baro, Bashir urf Pir Jan, Niaz urf Gumman, Zareef Shah Jehan, Hazrat Ali urf Asad, Lak Jan Chakirabadi urf Sawara were also sent to hell”.

Terming it a “major success”, he highlighted that two suicide bombers-to-be — Insafullah urf Talha and Roohullah hailing from Afghanistan — were apprehended by security forces and “their evil intentions were thwarted”.

Gen Chaudhry noted that 10 suicide bombing jackets and more than 250 kilograms of explosives and weapons were recovered from the two.

Referring to statements made by Adeela Khudabaksh and Mahil Abdul Hamid — alleged women terrorists arrested from Balochistan — the DG ISPR said they both “revealed how terrorists brainwashed innocent people and were using the youth to rebel against the state”.

“Due to state institution’s excellent plan of action, 14 wanted terrorists put down their arms and joined the national mainstream, including Najeebullah urf Ustad urf Darwesh, Rasheed urf Tamash, and Fitna al Khawarij leader Naheed.”