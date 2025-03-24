E-Paper | March 24, 2025

Punjab police arrest 3 suspects in Lahore gang-rape case

Imran Gabol Published March 24, 2025 Updated March 24, 2025 04:19pm

Punjab police on Monday arrested three suspects for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Lahore, according to a statement by the police.

“The suspects were arrested within 2 hours of being reported,” the Punjab police statement said, adding that three were arrested while raids were underway to apprehend the fourth suspect.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran is personally supervising all proceedings of the case, the statement added.

A case was registered against the suspects under section 375A (gang rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code, at Chung police station, the statement said.

“One of the suspects called the victim to Lahore from Sahiwal and made her stay at his relatives’ house,” the statement quoted DIG Kamran as saying. “According to the initial investigation, the suspects assaulted the victim for two consecutive days,” DIG Kamran said.

The victim is being provided with full legal and medical assistance, the DIG added. “The suspects involved in the heinous crime will be brought to justice.”

Despite the presence of anti-rape laws — with punishment for rape either resulting in the death penalty or imprisonment of between 10 and 25 years — cases continue to prevail in the country.

Last week, police arrested two youngsters for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in Bahawalnagar.

In January, a female student of a leading private university in Lahore was allegedly gang-raped by three suspects in a flat in a private housing society located on Raiwind Road.

The Racecourse Women’s Police Station lodged a case, nominating the three suspects.

Gender violence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate action
Updated 24 Mar, 2025

Climate action

Waiting for outside help to arrive will only aggravate our climate challenges and not mitigate them.
TB burden
24 Mar, 2025

TB burden

AS the world observes World Tuberculosis Day, we confront the sombre fact that despite being both preventable and...
Unsafe passages
24 Mar, 2025

Unsafe passages

WRETCHED social conditions add an extra layer of cruelty to ordinary lives. The UN’s migration agency says that...
Judicial disputes
Updated 23 Mar, 2025

Judicial disputes

Public perceptions of the institution’s independence and neutrality have taken a hit due to bitter, public spats between senior judges.
Biased proposal
23 Mar, 2025

Biased proposal

PAKISTAN’S tax system is extortionist, unpredictable and unsupportive of investment and economic growth. It...
JFK files
23 Mar, 2025

JFK files

THE latest cache of declassified documents from what are known as the ‘Kennedy files’ have not really impressed...