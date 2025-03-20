E-Paper | March 20, 2025

Victorious India team gets $6.7m bonus for Champions Trophy win

Reuters Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 02:27pm

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handed its team, which claimed the Champions Trophy title earlier this month, a $6.72 million cash bonus on Thursday, an amount three times the winner’s purse for the 50-overs tournament.

Rohit Sharma and his men beat New Zealand by four wickets in the March 9 final in Dubai to win their second successive global title, following their Twenty20 World Cup triumph last year. The team took home $2.24m for the Champions Trophy win.

The BCCI, the world’s richest cricket board, announced an additional 580m Indian rupees for the players, support staff and members of the selection committee for their latest success in an International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament.

“Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognises Team India’s dedication and excellence on the global stage,” BCCI president Roger Binny said in a statement.

“The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes.” Board secretary Devajit Saikia said the players deserved the bonus for India’s recent domination of limited-overs cricket.

“This victory has justified India’s top ranking in white-ball cricket, and we are sure the team will continue to excel in the years to come,” Saikia said.

