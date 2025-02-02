E-Paper | February 02, 2025

India’s Rohit, Kohli have ‘massive role’ in Champions Trophy, says Gambhir

Reuters Published February 2, 2025 Updated February 2, 2025 12:49pm
India's Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29, 2024. — AFP File Photo
India’s Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29, 2024. — AFP File Photo
Labourers work during a media tour, organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to showcase the progress of the renovation work ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 20. — Reuters/File
Labourers work during a media tour, organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to showcase the progress of the renovation work ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 20. — Reuters/File

India coach Gautam Gambhir said Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have much to offer the team despite their poor run of form in recent matches, stressing the veteran duo will play a key role in this month’s Champions Trophy.

Captain Rohit and batter Kohli were both part of the test team that suffered a 3-0 series sweep at home by New Zealand followed by a 3-1 hammering in Australia which ended their decade-long hold on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Following the defeat to Australia, both players returned to domestic cricket in a bid to rediscover their best form.

“I think both Rohit and Virat, they add so much value to the dressing room. They add so much value to Indian cricket as well. They’ve got to play a massive role (in the Champions Trophy),” Gambhir told reporters on Saturday.

“And I’ve said it before as well, those guys are so hungry, they want to play for the country. They have the passion to play for the country and deliver for the country.”

India are in Group A in the Champions Trophy and meet Bangladesh in Dubai on Feb 20, before taking on defending champions and rivals Pakistan and ending their group campaign against New Zealand.

“The Champions Trophy is a completely different challenge as compared to the 50-over World Cup because literally every game is a make-or-break, so you can’t stop anywhere in this tournament,” Gambhir said.

“So hopefully we’re going to start off really well, because ultimately, if you want to go on and win the competition, you have to win five games…

“We don’t go to the Champions Trophy thinking that Feb 23 (versus Pakistan) is the most important game for us. I think five games, all the games are important. The mission to go to Dubai is to win the Champions Trophy, not only win one particular game.”

