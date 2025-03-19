E-Paper | March 19, 2025

PCB awaits ICC response over Champions Trophy concerns

Mohammad Yaqoob Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 11:47am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent a reminder to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking a response to its concerns over the exclusion of its representative from the post-match ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy final.

The PCB had earlier lodged a formal protest against the ICC’s failure to include its Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed—who also served as the tournament director—in the presentation ceremony following the final between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Despite Syed’s presence at the venue in his official capacity, he was not included among the dignitaries on stage.

The PCB had termed the incident as a “blatant disregard for Pakistan’s role as the host nation” and formally demanded an explanation and a public apology from the ICC. The board also accused the ICC of violating its own standard operating procedures regarding representation in the closing ceremony.

In an update on the matter, the PCB confirmed that it had sent a reminder to the ICC and was awaiting a response.

“Yes, the PCB had sent a reminder to the ICC to explain the reasons behind not including any host member in the four-member panel and we are awaiting the reply from the ICC,” a PCB spokesman told Dawn on Monday.

The ICC had previously defended its decision, citing protocol that only allows board presidents, vice presidents, chairmen, or CEOs to be on stage. However, the PCB argued that given its organizational structure, the COO held a status equivalent to that of a CEO, which should have warranted Syed’s inclusion in the ceremony. The board also pointed out inconsistencies in ICC’s implementation of protocol, as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia was included in the panel despite not holding any of the aforementioned roles.

The PCB has also raised concerns over what it perceives as repeated administrative lapses by the ICC during the tournament, including the omission of Pakistan’s name from the Champions Trophy’s official logo on the live feed and the accidental playing of the Indian national anthem ahead of the Australia-England group match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

“The ICC’s repeated blunders, double standards, and selective governance have cast serious doubts over its credibility,” the PCB had stated earlier. “By sidelining the host nation at its own tournament, the governing body has once again shown a troubling lack of neutrality and fairness.”

The PCB maintains that it expects professionalism, transparency, and equal representation from the ICC and has demanded a public clarification along with assurances that such incidents will not be repeated in the future.

With the matter still unresolved, the PCB now awaits the ICC’s response to its latest correspondence.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2025

Champions Trophy 2025
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide resumes
Updated 19 Mar, 2025

Genocide resumes

It appears that Palestinian people will again be left defenceless in the face of merciless brutality.
Strength in unity
19 Mar, 2025

Strength in unity

WILL it count as an opportunity lost? Given the sharp escalation in militant violence in recent weeks, some had ...
NFC weightage
19 Mar, 2025

NFC weightage

THE NFC Award has long been in need of an overhaul. The government’s proposal to bring down the weightage of...
A new direction
Updated 18 Mar, 2025

A new direction

While kinetic response may temporarily disable violent actors, it will not address underlying factors providing ideological fuel to insurgencies.
BTK settlement
18 Mar, 2025

BTK settlement

WHEREVER the money goes, controversy follows. The PMLN-led federal government, which recently announced that it will...
Sugar crisis
18 Mar, 2025

Sugar crisis

GREED knows no bounds. But the avarice of those involved in the sugar business — from manufacturers to retailers...