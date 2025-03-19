PCB awaits ICC response over Champions Trophy concerns

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent a reminder to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking a response to its concerns over the exclusion of its representative from the post-match ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy final.

The PCB had earlier lodged a formal protest against the ICC’s failure to include its Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed—who also served as the tournament director—in the presentation ceremony following the final between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Despite Syed’s presence at the venue in his official capacity, he was not included among the dignitaries on stage.

The PCB had termed the incident as a “blatant disregard for Pakistan’s role as the host nation” and formally demanded an explanation and a public apology from the ICC. The board also accused the ICC of violating its own standard operating procedures regarding representation in the closing ceremony.

In an update on the matter, the PCB confirmed that it had sent a reminder to the ICC and was awaiting a response.

“Yes, the PCB had sent a reminder to the ICC to explain the reasons behind not including any host member in the four-member panel and we are awaiting the reply from the ICC,” a PCB spokesman told Dawn on Monday.

The ICC had previously defended its decision, citing protocol that only allows board presidents, vice presidents, chairmen, or CEOs to be on stage. However, the PCB argued that given its organizational structure, the COO held a status equivalent to that of a CEO, which should have warranted Syed’s inclusion in the ceremony. The board also pointed out inconsistencies in ICC’s implementation of protocol, as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia was included in the panel despite not holding any of the aforementioned roles.

The PCB has also raised concerns over what it perceives as repeated administrative lapses by the ICC during the tournament, including the omission of Pakistan’s name from the Champions Trophy’s official logo on the live feed and the accidental playing of the Indian national anthem ahead of the Australia-England group match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

“The ICC’s repeated blunders, double standards, and selective governance have cast serious doubts over its credibility,” the PCB had stated earlier. “By sidelining the host nation at its own tournament, the governing body has once again shown a troubling lack of neutrality and fairness.”

The PCB maintains that it expects professionalism, transparency, and equal representation from the ICC and has demanded a public clarification along with assurances that such incidents will not be repeated in the future.

With the matter still unresolved, the PCB now awaits the ICC’s response to its latest correspondence.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2025