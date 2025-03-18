Trump, Putin agree to Russia-Ukraine energy infrastructure ceasefire for 30 days

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Tuesday to a proposal by US President Donald Trump that Russia and Ukraine cease attacking each other’s energy infrastructure for 30 days, the Kremlin said following a lengthy phone discussion between the leaders.

The two countries plan to begin negotiations “immediately” in the Middle East on a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, according to a readout from the White House.

“The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace,” the White House readout said.

Trump had been pressuring Putin to agree to a US-backed 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine has already accepted as part of a move toward a permanent peace deal to end Europe’s biggest conflict since World War Two. The war has killed or wounded hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and reduced entire towns to rubble.

Putin, whose forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022, said last week he supported in principle Washington’s proposal for a truce but that his forces would fight on until several crucial conditions were worked out.