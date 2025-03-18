E-Paper | March 18, 2025

Putin, Trump to discuss Ukraine today

AFP Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 07:49am
EVACUEES from a village near Sudzha eat meals in a bus at a first aid centre set up by the Russian government at a military checkpoint west of Kursk.—AFP
EVACUEES from a village near Sudzha eat meals in a bus at a first aid centre set up by the Russian government at a military checkpoint west of Kursk.—AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump will speak by phone on Tuesday, as one US official expressed hope the two could agree a Ukraine ceasefire within weeks.

Trump said earlier “a lot of work” had been done between the United States and Russia on settling the three-year Ukraine conflict, and that there was a “very good chance” hostilities would end.

Putin said last week he agreed with the idea of a ceasefire but warned he had “serious questions” about how it would be implemented that he wanted to discuss with Trump.

Kyiv has agreed to the ceasefire, while its European allies have criticised Putin for not committing to an unconditional and immediate halt in fighting, with the UK accusing the Russian leader of “dragging his feet”.

“There is such a conversation being prepared for Tuesday,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, ahead of the Trump-Putin call, without commenting on what the two leaders would discuss. Trump has said the two would discuss “land” and power plants: an apparent reference to the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in south Ukraine. Russia occupies swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine.

The US president last spoke to Putin last month in a call that broke Western efforts to isolate the Russian leader as long as his forces keep up their Ukraine offensive. Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff met Putin last Thursday in Moscow to present the details of the joint ceasefire plan, which envisages a 30-day pause in hostilities. Witkoff told CNN he expected some sort of deal in the “coming weeks”. Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted with anger to Putin’s statements, accusing him of wanting to prolong the fighting.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2025

Russia Ukraine War, Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A new direction
Updated 18 Mar, 2025

A new direction

While kinetic response may temporarily disable violent actors, it will not address underlying factors providing ideological fuel to insurgencies.
BTK settlement
18 Mar, 2025

BTK settlement

WHEREVER the money goes, controversy follows. The PMLN-led federal government, which recently announced that it will...
Sugar crisis
18 Mar, 2025

Sugar crisis

GREED knows no bounds. But the avarice of those involved in the sugar business — from manufacturers to retailers...
NAP revival
Updated 17 Mar, 2025

NAP revival

This bloody cycle of violence will continue unless action is complemented with social, economic, political efforts in Balochistan and KP.
New reality
17 Mar, 2025

New reality

THE US retreat from global climate finance commitments could not have come at a worse time. Pakistan faces an...
Killer traffic
17 Mar, 2025

Killer traffic

MYSTERIOUS and unstoppable. It is these words that perhaps best describe the recent surge in traffic-related...