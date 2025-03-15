E-Paper | March 15, 2025

PIA aircraft’s missing wheel found at Karachi airport

Zulqernain Tahir Published March 15, 2025 Updated March 15, 2025 12:10pm

LAHORE: Authorities on Friday found the missing wheel of the 18-year-old PIA aircraft that landed in Lahore a couple of days ago, raising serious questions on the national flag carrier’s ability to ensure proper upkeep of its fleet before they fly.

In a rare incident of its kind, the PIA domestic flight PK-306 left Karachi for Lahore on Wednesday evening, but upon reaching the Allama Iqbal International Airport it transpired that one of the six rear wheels of the aircraft was missing. However, it landed safely with no harm to passengers and the crew.

A walk-around inspection by the flight captain after the landing revealed that one out of the six-wheel assemblies on the main landing gear (rear) was missing.

As per the standard practice, the matter was taken up by the PIA’s Flight Safety and Bureau of Air Safety investigation teams for a thorough probe. The reports have yet to be submitted.

The episode raises concern over fleet upkeep

“The missing wheel of PK-306 has been located successfully. The wheel was found near the remote parking bay of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, adjacent to the Ispahani Hangar,” a spokesperson for the Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) said here on Friday.

“Technicians from the airport’s wheel shop discovered the tire next to the landing gear of a grounded Boeing 777,” he said and added the incident was being investigated by the relevant authorities.

An official source told Dawn that there was a possibility that the aircraft A320’s wheel might have been dislodged during takeoff, falling off at the Isphani Hanger.

“Had the required inspection by the engineering team of the aircraft been properly conducted, the plane might not be cleared for departure,” he said and added that although it seems to be gross negligence on the part of the PIA’s department concerned, a wheel falling off during takeoff was not unusual. Some foreign airlines’ aircraft have also experienced such episodes, he said.

The source further said that A320 had a capacity to carry 180 passengers and on Wednesday’s flight PK-306 some 104 passengers were aboard. He said the aircraft was 18 years old and currently the PIA has 31 planes — 16 A320s, 12 Boeing 777s and three ATRs — in its fleet.

It is the responsibility of the PIA’s management to ensure the upkeep of all the aircraft in its fleet. The government, early this month, had ann­ounced that it would complete all necessary steps to privatise the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd (PIACL) within three months.

“The government has addressed all concerns of the parties interested in buying the national flag carrier and decided to make changes as per their preferences. A new roadmap is being developed to make PIA more attractive for the prospective buyers, and it is expected that all stages of this process will be completed within three months,” the government said.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Revised solar policy
Updated 15 Mar, 2025

Revised solar policy

Criticism policy revisions misplaced as these will increase payback periods for consumers with oversized solar systems.
Toxic prejudice
15 Mar, 2025

Toxic prejudice

WITH far-right movements on the march across the world, it is no surprise that anti-Muslim bias is witnessing high...
Children in jails
15 Mar, 2025

Children in jails

PAKISTAN’S children in prison have often been treated like adult criminals. The Sindh government’s programme to...
Cohesive response
Updated 14 Mar, 2025

Cohesive response

Solely militarised response has failed to deliver, counterterrorism efforts must be complemented by political outreach in Balochistan.
Agriculture tax
14 Mar, 2025

Agriculture tax

THE changes in the provincial agriculture income tax laws aimed at aligning their rates with the federal corporate...
Closing the gap
14 Mar, 2025

Closing the gap

PAKISTAN continues to struggle with gender inequality in its labour market. A new report by the ILO shows just how...