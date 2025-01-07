PIA expands international, domestic operations

RAWALPINDI/ LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced plans to expand both its domestic and international operations by launching new flights starting in January. The national flag carrier is adding flights to Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam and Jeddah.

A spokesperson for PIA said the airline has introduced new international routes to Kuwait, Bahrain and Doha, in addition to expanding its services to Dammam and Jeddah. The airline is also expanding its domestic network with additional weekly flights between Karachi and Peshawar. A third weekly flight from Karachi to Peshawar will be part of the schedule beginning January 25.

The spokesman said PIA would resume its weekly two-way flights between Lah­ore and Kuwait from Jan­uary 25. In addition, two new weekly flights from Lahore to Dammam will begin of January 22.

He said additional flights would be operated from Sialkot to Jeddah from January 20. A new two-way weekly flight from Sialkot to Doha will begin on January 21. These new flights are part of the airline’s efforts to restore and introduce international services to and from various cities in Pakistan.

Flag carrier adding new flights to Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam and Jeddah

The spokesman emphasised that PIA is committed to enhancing connectivity and ensuring convenient travel options for its passengers, both domestically and internationally.

This expansion follows the European Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) decision to lift the ban on Pakistani flights to EU countries. After this, PIA has also resumed its services to Europe and the United Kingdom.

As part of its fleet rejuvenation efforts, PIA is working on bringing back aircraft that had been grounded for extended periods. Recently, an ATR aircraft, which had been in long-term storage, was reintroduced to service. With the addition of this ATR, PIA has strengthened its domestic operations, particularly on routes to Gilgit, Sukkur, Turbat and Gwadar.

The PIA management is focused on ensuring punctuality, with an on-time performance target set at 90 per cent, the spokesperson said, adding that the airline is currently meeting this target consistently on a daily basis.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2025