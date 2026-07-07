Premier asks embassies to create employment opportunities for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday urged Pakistani embassies abroad to accelerate efforts to create employment opportunities for Pakistani workforce.

Presiding over a meeting on employment opportunities for Pakistani youth, the prime minister ordered complete digitalisation of immigration system.

The prime minister instructed the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, NAVTTC, and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme to ensure skills training, language courses, and internationally-recognised certifications for the workforce, particularly young people.

According to a PMO statement, PM Shehbaz said the country’s workforce was highly capable and that the government was taking every possible step to provide internationally competitive education and enhance global employment opportunities.

UN Secy Gen candidate calls on PM Shehbaz

UN Secy Gen candidate

Meanwhile, María Fernanda Espinosa — one of the candidates for the post of United Nations secretary-general — called on the premier at the PM House on Monday.

Welcoming her, PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to multilateralism, as well as the high significance it has always attached to the UN.

Reaffirming this abiding commitment, the PM expressed the hope that the incoming leadership will continue to work towards promoting the three pillars of the UN in a balanced manner.

Ms. Espinosa thanked the PM and praised Pakistan’s leading role in recent regional peace efforts as well as its active participation in the UN over the past many decades.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026