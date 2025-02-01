E-Paper | February 01, 2025

UK team meets PIA officials, inspects flight safety

Mohammad Asghar Published February 1, 2025 Updated February 1, 2025 09:00am

RAWALPINDI: A delegation of the UK’s Department for Tra­nsport currently visiting Pa­­­kistan to evaluate aviation saf­ety sta­n­dards held a meeting with the PIA management on Friday.

The UK team visited PIA headquarters and inspected the national flag carrier’s flight operations, flight safety and engineering.

The successful completion of the UK DfT team’s visit will pave the way for Pakistani airlines to resume direct flights to the UK, ending a long restriction on UK routes.

A spokesman for Civil Aviation Auth­ority (CAA) said the UK delegation had arrived here four days ago to rev­iew aviation safety standards.

The UK team was welcomed by CAA Director General Nadir Shafi Dar and heads of various departments. The UK team’s evaluation came after months of preparatory meetings between Pakistani and British aviation authorities.

The CAA is hopeful about the outcome, citing extensive preparations regarding international aviation safety requirements.

The ban on Pakistan’s natio­nal carrier operating in the EU was lifted by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in November last year.

The restriction was imposed in 2020 after a PIA plane crash and pilots’ licence scandal.

After the ban on Pakistani flights was lifted by EASA, PIA resumed flights to European destinations.

The PIA is keen to fly to London, Birmingham and Manchester from Islamabad and Lahore.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Counterterrorism ops
Updated 01 Feb, 2025

Counterterrorism ops

It must also maintain diplomatic pressure on the Afghan Taliban to ensure their soil is not used by anti-Pakistan actors.
Peca protests
01 Feb, 2025

Peca protests

DESPITE the immense pressures they routinely face, Pakistani journalists have always cherished and jealously...
Additional spectrum
01 Feb, 2025

Additional spectrum

PAKISTAN’S mobile operators need more spectrum, the radio waves that carry voice calls and wireless data, as their...
Cost of control
Updated 31 Jan, 2025

Cost of control

Islamabad cannot expect to get away with violating the commitments it has made to foreign partners.
Deep shock
31 Jan, 2025

Deep shock

THE AI wars have begun. For years, America sought to hold China back when it hindered access to its semiconductors,...
Provincial AIT laws
31 Jan, 2025

Provincial AIT laws

HARMONISING the provincial agriculture income tax regimes with federal personal and corporate income tax rates is ...