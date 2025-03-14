PIA flight lands in Lahore with missing wheel

LAHORE: In a rare incident, a PIA’s domestic flight from Karachi landed here with a missing wheel on Wednesday evening.

The PIA flight PK-306 left from Karachi for Lahore and upon reaching the Allama Iqbal International Airport it transpired that one of the six rear wheels of the aircraft was missing.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the PK-306 flight departed from Karachi and made a smooth landing at Lahore as per the schedule.

“Passengers disembarked as per regular routine. However, on the walk-around inspection by the flight Captain, it was revealed that one out of the six-wheel assemblies on the main landing gear (rear) is missing. As per the standard flight practices the matter was taken up by PIA flight safety and AAIB teams who are in the process of investigating the matter and submitting their report,” the spokesperson said.

He stated that the aircraft was specifically designed to handle such contingencies and that at no point was there any risk to the equipment or passengers.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2025