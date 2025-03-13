E-Paper | March 13, 2025

Armed groups not ready to talk will face state’s wrath: Bugti

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 13, 2025 Updated March 13, 2025 08:10am

QUETTA: The war in Balochistan has reached every home, and there is dire need to launch coordinated actions to tackle the situation, Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday, a day after the Jaffar Express was hijacked en route to Peshawar, he said that they should respond through tribal, Islamic, and constitutional means, but the positions occupied by terrorists through violent means “will be reclaimed through violence”.

He congratulated the security forces on successfully completing a highly sensitive rescue operation and expressed concern over the confusion regarding terrorism in the house.

He reiterated that the government and the state were ready for dialogue and negotiations, but stressed that this was not a war of deprivation or rights, rather the separatists are demanding independence.

“What should we do if we don’t conduct an operation against armed groups? Terrorism is being funded from neighboring countries,” he said.

He recalled the state had repeatedly played the role of a mother and tried to bring Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri back through talks. He also recalled how Balach Marri was brought back from London and helped to win the elections. He emphasised anyone who advocates for the disintegration of the country and takes up arms will face the state’s wrath. He stated that the government has opened doors for youth at prestigious universities like Harvard and Oxford, while terrorists could not even hold on to any territory for more than four to five hours.

The chief minister asserted that the state is ready, but those fighting against it are not willing to talk. He criticised the people who declared that Pakistan has lost the war, emphasising that the state has shown restraint. Once a war begins, he said, it will be clear who wins and who loses.

He reaffirmed that the Constitution demanded unconditional loyalty to the state and that the government was willing to do whatever it takes to resolve issues, including holding Jirgas. He said the assembly was the representative body of the entire province, and policies would be developed based on suggestions from the legislature.

CM Bugti also revealed that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would be coming to Balochistan soon, and he would urge him to call a Jirga to resolve the issue.

Security meeting

Earlier, chairing a meeting on law and order convened to discussed recent terrorist attacks in the province, particularly the recent incident involving the Jaffar Express, CM Bugti reaffirmed the government’s resolve to take stern action against terrorists and bring them to justice at all cost.

Additional Chief Secretary of Home Zahid Saleem briefed the meeting on the Jaffar Express attack, the initial investigations, and security measures being implemented in response.

In his address, CM Bugti strongly condemned the attack, calling it intolerable, and issued orders for strict action against the perpetrators.

“The enemies of Pakistan will never succeed in weakening our country. The government will use all its strength to eliminate them,” he said. “It is time to leave behind any confusion and launch a full-scale operation against terrorism.”

He added that the prompt apprehension of the terrorists would instill a sense of security among the public and send a strong message to the terrorists.

The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to CM Baber Khan, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Inspector General of Railway Police Rai Tahir, and other senior officials.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2025

