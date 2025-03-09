E-Paper | March 09, 2025

Gaza protesters force their way into Trump’s Scottish golf resort

AFP Published March 9, 2025 Updated March 9, 2025 11:12am

LONDON: US President Donald Trump’s prized Turnberry golf resort in Scotland has been vandalised by protesters who sprayed “GAZA IS NOT 4 SALE” in huge white letters on the lawn.

The activists also damaged greens and sprayed blood-red paint over the luxury resort’s clubhouse overnight on Saturday.

The Palestine Action group said it was a “direct response to the US administration’s stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza”.

Trump sparked outrage last month when he suggested the US “take over” Gaza and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East”, while forcing its Palestinian inhabitants to relocate to Egypt or Jordan.

The activists cited an AI-generated video the US president shared online last week, which showed the razed Palestinian territory rebuilt as a Trump-branded seaside resort.

One scene showed Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sipping cocktails in swimsuits by a pool.

“Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property, he should know his own property is within reach,” Palestine Action said on social media.

Police Scotland said it was investigating after receiving a report of damage at around 0440 GMT on Saturday.

The Turnberry property in southwest Scotland is one of two resorts that Trump owns in the country, his mother’s ancestral home.

A spokesman for Trump Turnberry said: “This was a childish, criminal act but the incredible team at Trump Turnberry will ensure it does not impact business.

“Turnberry is a national treasure and will continue to be the number one beacon of luxury and excellence in the world of golf.”

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2025

Gaza invasion, Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Banning groups
Updated 09 Mar, 2025

Banning groups

The state’s approach of banning groups, and then letting them operate with new monikers, must be revisited.
Targeting students
09 Mar, 2025

Targeting students

THE Trump administration’s mission to ‘Make America Great Again’ is well underway, and, in true Trumpian ...
Torkham dispute
09 Mar, 2025

Torkham dispute

THE Torkham crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has remained closed for two weeks, after a dispute over border...
Miles to go
Updated 08 Mar, 2025

Miles to go

The realisation that a large part of Pakistan’s misfortunes is a consequence of women’s oppression is lost on the rulers.
Egyptian plan
08 Mar, 2025

Egyptian plan

AS the Gaza ceasefire faces an uncertain future, the Arab world has endorsed a new proposal for the occupied...
PIA taking off?
08 Mar, 2025

PIA taking off?

IN the second round, the government says it is going to make prospective buyers of PIA an offer they can’t refuse....