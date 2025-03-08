Sindh, Balochistan asked to resolve dispute over heritage site in 30 days

ISLAMABAD: A Senate body has advised the governments of Sindh and Balochistan to form a joint committee to resolve the matter of jurisdiction of a heritage site in the Kirthar range within 30 days.

The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas witnessed a dispute over jurisdiction of Kuttay Ji Qabar. Sindh lays claim to the site situated 25 kilometre from its boundary into Balochistan.

Sindh tourism and culture department officials and Khuzdar deputy commissioner contested the ownership rights of the historical site located in Mouza Dhadaro, Union Council Sunchuko, Tehsil Karkh, Khuzdar District, Balochistan.

The officials from Sindh informed that it had been declared a protected heritage site by the Sindh government in January 2025.

However, the Balochistan government refutes this claim, arguing that historical records, maps and legal frameworks place the site under its administrative jurisdiction and that the village is located 25km inside Balochistan.

The officials expressed concerns that it was the third time that Sindh had laid claim to the site as protected heritage.

A representative from the Sindh government provided literary, historical and geographical references to support Sindh’s claim, emphasising that the matter concerns jurisdictional clarification.

He also asserted that a resolution through coordination between both governments was preferable to escalating the issue at that forum.

The chairman of the Senate committee, Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani, stated that constitutional matters involved both the province and federation.

He cited Article 143 of the Constitution, highlighting that any dispute between two entities falls under the federal jurisdiction and should be addressed accordingly.

“I disagree with the Sindh’s stance because on one hand the province seeks federal intervention for water disputes while on the other it denies the federation’s role in this matter,” the chairman added.

Senator Durrani said the boundaries changed but the current status had to be considered by Sindh.

“Historically, territorial boundaries have changed — where was this region in the 4th Century BC, in 1711, or during the Third Battle of Panipat?” he said, adding, “Borders shift over time due to wars and political changes, but the focus should be on the present legal status rather than historical gazetteers.”

Senator Durrani further questioned the electoral jurisdiction of the area, asking under which territory the residents of Kuttay Ji Qabar voted, and demanded a voter list.

He also pointed out that the current MPA from the contested territory represented Balochistan and not Sindh.

Members of the committee noted that while historical references were being presented, the issue must align with the constitutional provisions, which affirmed the area as part of Balochistan.

The committee was informed by the officials that any territorial changes required a two-thirds majority approval.

After hearing both sides, Chairman Durrani recommended that both governments form a joint committee to resolve the matter amicably within 30 days.

If the matter remained unresolved within 90 days, the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry will intervene, and once the issue is settled, a report must be submitted to the Senate committee.

The committee was also briefed on the criteria for gas distribution, with a compliance report to be presented in a future session.

The managing director of the petroleum division highlighted gas shortages in Sui Town as a major concern and outlined key initiatives benefitting local residents.

The meeting was attended by senators Danesh Kumar, Muhammad Aslam Abro and Falak Naz.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2025