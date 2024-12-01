E-Paper | December 01, 2024

UN mobilises funds to preserve heritage sites in Sindh

Amin Ahmed Published December 1, 2024 Updated December 1, 2024 09:24am

ISLAMABAD: With Mohenjodaro and other heritage sites in Sindh facing growing vulnerability to disasters, the Unesco has mobilised funds to preserve the province’s cultural heritage sites.

Recognising the urgent need to act, Unesco mobilised $150,000 from the World Heritage Fund to assist the Sindh government in assessing the damage and taking immediate remedial measures to protect the two Unesco World Heritage Sites against the impact of future rainfall.

Another $50,000 follow-up restoration project was initiated at Makli to rehabilitate two severely damaged tombs due to the floods. These efforts have reinforced the importance of integrating disaster risk preparedness into the preservation of cultural heritage, Unesco says in a press release.

The monsoon floods of 2022 damaged cultural heritage all over the country and, in particular, devastated several historical sites across Sindh, including the Archaeological Ruins at Moenjodaro and the Historic Monuments at Makli, both Unesco World Heritage Sites, and these sites suffered with severe structural damages caused by excessive rainfall.

According to the culture sector analysis led by Unesco in the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment 2022, these disasters caused widespread damage of about $6m, endangering Pakistan’s irreplaceable cultural treasures.

Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage stands as a testament to its vibrant history and diverse people, but it has been increasingly under threat from many natural and man-made disasters, Unesco says.

In response to these challenges and long-term capacity building needs, Unesco, in collaboration with the Directorate of Antiquities and Archaeology of the Sindh government, organised a five-day workshop on “Disaster Risk Reduction for the Safeguarding of Cultural Heritage” which concluded last week at the historic Archaeological Ruins at Moenjodaro.

Led by Dr Cristina Menegazzi, the international expert on culture and heritage at Unesco office in Pakistan, the workshop engaged 25 participants from provincial authorities, the Aga Khan Cultural Services Pakistan, universities, foreign archaeological missions and private cultural heritage companies, to exchange knowledge and best practices.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flying ban reversal
Updated 01 Dec, 2024

Flying ban reversal

Only the naive can expect the reinstatement of European operations to help restore PIA’s profitability.
Kurram conflict
01 Dec, 2024

Kurram conflict

DESPITE a ceasefire being in place, violence has continued in Kurram tribal district. The latest round of bloodshed...
World AIDS Day
01 Dec, 2024

World AIDS Day

IT is a travesty that, decades after HIV/AIDS first perplexed medics, awareness about the disease remains low in...
PTI in disarray
Updated 30 Nov, 2024

PTI in disarray

PTI’s protest plans came abruptly undone because key decisions were swayed by personal ambitions rather than political wisdom and restraint.
Tired tactics
30 Nov, 2024

Tired tactics

Matiullah's arrest appears to be a case of the state’s overzealous and misplaced application of the law.
Smog struggle
30 Nov, 2024

Smog struggle

AS smog continues to shroud parts of Pakistan, an Ipsos survey highlights the scope of this environmental hazard....