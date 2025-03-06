E-Paper | March 06, 2025

Sugar price surges to Rs170 per kg

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 08:17am
Despite claims of selling sugar at discounted rates in Ramazan bazaars, the retail market continues experiencing price manipulations by speculators.—APP
Despite claims of selling sugar at discounted rates in Ramazan bazaars, the retail market continues experiencing price manipulations by speculators.—APP

KARACHI: The retail price of sugar has surged to Rs170 per kg in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad due to a rise in wholesale rates amid strong demand in Ramazan. Retailers in Karachi feared that the price may hit Rs200 if a bullish trend persists in the wholesale market. However, wholesalers blame millers for increasing the rates.

In a week, the wholesale rate swelled by Rs15 to Rs155 per kg in Karachi.

Earlier in February, the average national price of sugar was Rs145-160 per kg.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) spokesman has claimed that there has been no abnormal increase in the ex-mill price as it fluctuates due to demand and supply factors.

Usually, the sugar industry is blamed for the price hike. While the ground reality is that as soon as the sugar sacks leave the mill premises, it will become the game of the wholesalers and retailers, the spokesman explained.

He stated that speculators, profiteers, and hoarders are manipulating market prices by spreading rumours and shifting all the blame to the sugar industry. “This satta mafia has different social media groups that speculate on prices,” he alleged.

He said wholesalers and retailers had set different profit margins based on the area-to-area and a market-to-market basis.

He claimed that the sweetener was selling Rs130 per kg in Ramazan bazaars.

In a statement, a PSMA spokesman said that the price actual beneficiaries of artificial price hikes were speculators, hoarders and profiteers who spread rumours to influence the interplay of market forces to gain undue profits on sugar available to them.

“Mills are providing sugar at Rs130 in all districts and tehsils through Ramazan package discount stalls in collaboration with federal/provincial governments and district administrations,” the association said.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Road ahead
Updated 06 Mar, 2025

Road ahead

While govt has achieved success in macroeconomic stability, it has failed to improve social conditions, address political instability.
Restoring hope
06 Mar, 2025

Restoring hope

THE disillusionment of Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal should give all democratically inclined...
Cruel customs
06 Mar, 2025

Cruel customs

THE recent rescues of two Asian black bears — Rocky from Jauharabad and Sunny from Jhang — remind us how the...
Terrorism challenge
Updated 05 Mar, 2025

Terrorism challenge

Pakistan has few options but to cooperate on the counterterrorism issue with Kabul.
Ad ban
Updated 05 Mar, 2025

Ad ban

This publication always takes into consideration multiple angles when making editorial decisions.
Demand for solar power
05 Mar, 2025

Demand for solar power

A GREAT solar rush across Pakistan is transforming the nation’s energy landscape. Households and businesses are...