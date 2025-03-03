Higher food prices spoil consumers’ appetite in Karachi

KARACHI: Despite tall claims by the price regulator to deal with overcharging retailers with an iron fist, consumers faced the same challenging situation, like previous years, on the first day of Ramazan when they went to market to purchase food items for Iftar and Sehri.

Even though rates of almost all food essentials have been fixed by the commissioner of Karachi, shopkeepers in the metropolis were selling all the items on exorbitant prices spoiling consumers’ appetite.

Fruit vendors were charging Rs250-300 per dozen for bananas. The official rate was Rs148 a dozen.

Melons and guavas (Larkana) were selling at Rs150-200 and Rs200-250, compared to an official rate of Rs86 and Rs130 per kg.

Shopkeepers brazenly flout price list issued by commissioner for Ramazan; govt claims arrest of 14 profiteers

The official rates of apple (Golden) and (Kullu) were Rs219 and Rs158 per kg, but these varieties were hardly available anywhere at the official rates as retailers were demanding Rs300-400 and Rs250-300 per kg, respectively for them.

Watermelon price has been fixed at Rs69 per kg. But was sold at Rs150 per kg.

Oranges were being sold at Rs500 per dozen against its official rate of Rs386.

Vegetables

The official prices of highly running items like onion and potato (new) were fixed at Rs58 and Rs52, but the retailers were making handsome profits by selling them at Rs70-100 and Rs80 per kg respectively.

Tomato prices, which have crashed this year, were hovering around at Rs100 for three kilos. Two weeks back it was sold at Rs100 for five kilos. The commissioner has fixed its rate at Rs23 per kg but it is available at Rs50-60 per kg in the market.

Shimla Mirch (capsicum), Palak (spinach) and Band Gobhi (cabbage) carry official rates of Rs115, Rs35 and Rs40 per kg. However, people are paying Rs200, Rs80-100 and Rs100-120 per kg, respectively, for these items.

Green chilli (big) is sold at Rs150-200 per kg against its official rate of Rs115 per kg.

Green onion is sold at Rs150-200 per kilo against its official rate of Rs115 per kg.

Bakery and confectionery items

The price of ‘Class A’ Khajla and Pheni has been fixed at Rs800 per kg. However, the retailers are selling these ‘Class A’ items at the rate of Rs1,271-1,600 per kg.

Jalebi (Class A) price has been set at Rs500 per kg, but it is sold at Rs700-880 per kg.

The retail price of flour No 2.5, which is largely used by tandoor operators, and fine flour have been fixed at Rs87 and Rs92 per kg, but consumers are paying Rs100-110 and Rs120 per kg for them.

The official prices of beef (veal) with and without bones are Rs1,000 and Rs1,050 per kg, but consumers are unable to find them in markets at these rates.

Veal meat with bone is sold at Rs1,300-1,400 while boneless cost Rs1,600-1,700 per kg.

The commissioner’s teams did not even bother to check the increase of rates just a few days ahead of Ramazan.

Mutton rates have also been increased by Rs100 per kg prior to Ramazan as it is now available at Rs2,200-2,400 per kg as against its official rate of Rs2,000 per kg.

It is despite the fact that the mutton consumption goes down during the holy month.

The official retail rates of broiler live bird and its meat (without giblets) have been fixed at Rs420 and Rs650 per kg while people are paying Rs520-540 and Rs700-720 per kg. It is seen that a number of retailers were not even hesitating in demanding up to Rs800 per kg for the meat.

Grocery items

The official rate of high-quality Kabuli Channa, black gram and Basin were Rs350, Rs255 and Rs275, but consumers were struggling to find these items at the control rates.

In retail markets, Kabuli Channa, black gram and Basin were sold at Rs400-450, Rs280-320 and Rs320-350 per kg. However, basin pouches packed by big companies were available at 400 per kg.

Sugar is sold at Rs155-165 per kg as against its official price of Rs125 per kg.

The price of Kernel Basmati export quality is Rs400-500 per kg while its official rate is Rs325 per kg.

The official rate of Irri 9 rice is Rs165 per kg but it is sold at Rs200 per kg.

The retail prices of masoor, moong, mash and gram pulse are Rs280-320, Rs380-420, Rs400-460 and Rs300-360 per kg while their official rates are Rs260, Rs380, Rs385 and Rs280 per kg.

Official action

A handout issued from the commissioner’s office said that 14 profiteers were arrested on the first day of Ramazan in various districts of the city.

A total fine of over Rs1.586 million was imposed on retailers for overcharging while around 18 shops were also sealed.

Commissioner of Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi said decisions had been made to strictly enforce the official Price List.

He directed all deputy commissioners to take strict action against profiteers and not show any leniency, besides advising citizens to make complaints at a complaint cell working at his office against price hike.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2025