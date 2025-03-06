Trump brings ‘TV instincts’ to first Congress speech

• Event lays bare partisan divisions in Washington; many Democrats register their protest, hecklers escorted out

• US president antagonises Greenland, Panama, mocks Lesotho, vows war against Mexican cartels

• Claims Zelensky is ready for talks with Russia

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump leaned on his reality TV instincts as he goaded opponents, wooed adoring fans, and engineered heart-tugging moments Tuesday in the longest-ever presidential speech to Congress.

There was dismay on the left and jubilation on the right as Trump addressed lawmakers, amid a tense atmosphere, with Washington’s political divisions on full display.

Trump’s speech was meant to be to the whole of Congress and the nation, but he sounded like he was still campaigning for the presidency, rarely bothering to reach out to opponents at all — unless to throw jibes.

On the Republican side of the chamber, the president’s jabs were met with repeated standing ovations and chants of “USA! USA!” On the other side, the Democratic members remained seated and stony-faced.

!]

Within minutes, Democratic congressman Al Green stood up and yelled at the president: “You don’t have a mandate.”

His protest was drowned out by chanting from outraged Republicans, and Green was quickly escorted out of the chamber after he refused to sit down.

Many in the hall were wearing scarves, striped ties, or lapel ribbons in the yellow and blue colors of the Ukrainian flag, as a sign of solidarity for a war-torn ally they consider the Trump administration to have betrayed.

In addition to Ukrainian yellow and blue, a number of Democrats came in pink outfits to protest against what they see as the Trump administration’s anti-women policies.

Some of the House Democrats left the chamber before Trump had even got into his stride and Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett removed her jacket to reveal a t-shirt with the word “Resist” emblazoned on the back.

Ever the showman

“To my fellow citizens, America is back!” Trump enthused as he began his address, whose theme was “Renewal of the American Dream.”

Almost every line got loud applause from Republican Party members, including on two occasions when Trump singled out SpaceX and Tesla tycoon Musk, who stood up to salute Congress.

Ever the showman, Trump was in his element as both compere and star turn, directing several made-for-TV moments from the podium.

At one point he called attention to a boy with brain cancer who — in front of Congress — was handed an official ID by the head of the Secret Service.

At another moment, he called out to a student in the audience and announced — to his clear surprise and delight – that he had been accepted to study in the prestigious West Point military academy.

Antagonising the world

In the wide-ranging speech, the US president made several notable statements.

Fresh from his White House sparring match with the Ukrainian President, he said Volodymyr Zelensky had told him he was ready for talks with Russia, as well as the finalisation of a minerals deal with Washington. This followed his decision to suspend military aid to Kyiv.

Reading out a letter from Zelensky during his speech, Trump said, “’Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians.”

He also urged Greenland to choose to join the US, but vowed to take the Danish-ruled island “one way or the other” – whatever locals decide. He also claimed an initial victory on retaking control of the Panama Canal.

Trump also rattled off a list of previous aid grants and reserved mockery for a project in the landlocked African country of Lesotho, which has one of the world’s highest rates of HIV/AIDS.

“Eight million dollars to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho… which nobody has ever heard of,” Trump said, struggling with the pronunciation, much to the amusement of the Republican cohort.

After a torrent of warnings that tariffs will badly hurt US exporters, including politically powerful farmers, he conceded they would bring “a little disturbance.”

And after enumerating a series of murders committed by migrants, Trump got big applause when he vowed to “wage war” on Mexican drug cartels.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2025