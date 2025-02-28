E-Paper | February 28, 2025

Trump, Zelensky row in Oval Office after dispute on compromise with Russia

AFP Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 11:22pm
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC on February 28. — AFP
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC on February 28. — AFP

US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky openly argued in the White House on Friday as they clashed on the need for compromising with what the Ukrainian president called Russia’s “killer” leader.

Trump berated Zelensky as they sat in the Oval Office, telling him to be more “thankful” and saying, “You’re in no position to dictate what we’re going to feel.” He told the Ukrainian president that he either “make a deal” with Russia “or we’re out”.

US Vice President JD Vance, sitting nearby, also attacked Zelensky, calling him “disrespectful”. Zelensky appeared to try to speak but was cut off.

The extraordinary outburst came after Trump said Ukraine would have to make “compromises” in a truce with Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour three years ago.

“You can’t do any deals without compromises. So certainly he’s going to have to make some compromises, but hopefully they won’t be as big as some people think,” Trump said.

But showing Trump pictures of war atrocities and referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky said there should be “no compromises with a killer on our territory”.

“Crazy Russians”, he said, deported Ukrainian children and committed war crimes during their three-year invasion of his country.

Trump lashed out at Zelensky, who he said was “not acting at all thankful” and not “nice”.

“You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people,” Trump said. “You’re gambling with World War Three, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country — this country.”

The dramatic public breakdown in the long-tense relationship between Zelensky and Trump came after their meeting — in front of a large group of journalists — appeared to get off to a friendlier start.

Zelensky had said, “I think President Trump is on our side.” He said that he would be speaking to the US president about the “crucial” need for a so-called US security “backstop” to any European deployments of peacekeepers monitoring an eventual truce.

“This is crucial, this is what we want to speak about, this is very important,” he said.

Trump has alarmed Kyiv and European allies with his abrupt U-turn in US policy, ending what had been full-throated support for Ukraine’s attempt to defeat the Russian invasion and casting himself as a mediator between Putin and Zelensky.

Trump said in the Oval Office that he had “spoken on numerous occasions” to Putin — more than has been publicly reported beyond the lengthy call between the two leaders earlier this February.

Trump had told Zelensky that a truce is “fairly close”. He also said that a deal he was set to sign with Zelensky allowing US exploitation of Ukraine’s natural resources would be “very fair”.

The resources deal is intended to give the United States access to rare earth and other critical minerals as part of an overall plan to help Ukraine recover after a truce.

Zelensky told Trump that he should visit his embattled nation. “You have to come and to look.”

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No remorse
Updated 28 Feb, 2025

No remorse

Disturbingly, the regime seems to grow bolder in its defiance of its obligations with each passing day.
Affordable Ramazan
28 Feb, 2025

Affordable Ramazan

WITH the month of Ramazan commencing in a day or two, a price spiral peculiar to the fasting month has kicked off....
Grotesque vision
28 Feb, 2025

Grotesque vision

THE Trump administration has sunk to a new low in its cavalier approach to the Gaza crisis. It seems all sense has...
The challenge before banks
Updated 27 Feb, 2025

The challenge before banks

The way we do banking today will not exist in next 10 years, only those will survive who are capable of adopting new technologies.
Torkham tension
27 Feb, 2025

Torkham tension

CONTROVERSY over demarcation of the common frontier is one of the key obstacles standing in the way of better...
Weak link
27 Feb, 2025

Weak link

KARACHI — economic powerhouse, cultural melting pot, and bustling metropolis of over 20m souls. There is much that...