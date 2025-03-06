Centre hindered Sindh’s efforts towards sustainable energy: CM

• Says federal govt doesn’t want to build additional power plants

• Distributes solar panels in Karachi

KARACHI: Recounting the hurdles faced by the Sindh government in promoting renewable energy and developing the Thar coal project, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the federal government had continued to prioritise imported coal-based power plants and refused to grant approvals for additional power generation.

He said that when the PPP had initiated a solar energy project, restrictions were imposed on renewable sources such as wind and solar energy, hindering Sindh’s efforts toward sustainable energy solutions.

“In response, the Sindh government decided to establish imported-coal power plants to meet the province’s energy needs,” he added.

Speaking at the distribution of Solar Home Systems (SHS) among the vulnerable communities organised by Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP), the chief minister said that critics had also dismissed Thar coal as unsuitable for electricity production, creating further obstacles for Sindh’s energy plans.

“In 2013-14, then-prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf approved the Thar coal project, but securing loans for its execution remained difficult due to a lack of federal guarantees,” he said adding that doubts were raised about Thar coal’s feasibility even after the 2016 project agreement.

Mr Shah credited President Asif Ali Zardari for bringing then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Thar for the project’s inauguration, ensuring federal-level support.

“Despite financial constraints in 2015, the Sindh government worked tirelessly to secure loans under strict conditions,” he said adding that the federal government told the provincial government that if the project defaulted, they would deduct payments from Sindh’s NFC Award.

The chief minister said that the Thar coal project began yielding results in 2018 when Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari personally visited the mining site. “Today, Pakistan’s cheapest electricity is produced from Thar coal, marking a significant milestone for Sindh’s energy sector,” he said.

Despite initial scepticism, Mr Shah noted that those who once doubted Thar coal’s viability were now demanding its increased extraction to convert imported coal power plants to local coal usage.

“Additionally, there is growing interest in utilising Thar coal for country’s cement industry as an alternative to expensive imported fuel,” he added.

The chief minister said that the provincial government had initiated a renewed push for green energy, but the federal government continued to prioritise imported coal-based power plants, such as those in Sahiwal.

However, he lamented that despite these efforts, federal authorities refused to grant approvals for additional power generation, claiming that Pakistan already had sufficient electricity production. “If that is true,” the CM questioned, “then why does the entire Sindh, including Karachi, still suffer from severe loadshedding?” he asked and asserted that the issue was not a surplus of electricity but rather the federal government’s inability to produce power efficiently.

The CM said: “Recognising its potential, the Sindh government is now collaborating with the federal government to lay a dedicated railway line for Thar coal transportation, further strengthening the province’s energy independence.”

Mr Shah said that in 2014, the government had solarised 600 schools in Nagarparkar and launched two 25 megawatts solar power schemes in Sukkur.

He said that the provincial government had begun distributing Solar Home Systems (SHS) to 200,000 low-income households.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto had instructed him to procure another 300,000 solar units for further distribution.

The chief minister said that the initiative was designed to provide affordable and sustainable electricity, helping families that were still recovering from the devastating floods of 2022. “We are installing 270 megawatts solar power plants, which will provide electricity at a rate of Rs9.80 per unit,” he stated.

Green Energy

He said that the 2022 floods served as a stark reminder of our vulnerability.

“The Sindh Solar project is a crucial step towards energy independence, enabling families to power their lives, children to study, and businesses to thrive, even in the face of adversity. We are building a more resilient and sustainable Sindh,” he added.

He said that the SSEP’s Component III would provide heavily subsidised SHS kits to eligible households for a nominal price of Rs6,000.

Each VeraSol-certified kit includes robust solar panel (80w solar panel, smart power management, and a charge control unit, a long-lasting battery, an 18Ah lithium-iron phosphate battery, efficient lighting (three led bulbs), essential connectivity (mobile charging facility, 18-inch DC pedestal fan and secure installation (solar mounting frame).

The CM said that the provincial government was actively forging partnerships with Chinese companies to develop wind-solar hybrid energy projects, including a 350MW and a 75MW initiative, which were finalised during President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent visit to China.

The chief minister reiterated the government’s commitment to providing 300 units of free electricity to low-income families, a main promise of the PPP manifesto and a step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said that the provincial government aimed to complete the distribution of all 200,000 SHS kits by July 2025, with a target of 400 kits per district each week.

“This ambitious timeline reflects the government’s urgency in delivering tangible benefits to communities in need,” he added.

Energy Minister Nasir Shah said that SHS distribution was being carried out equally across all 30 districts of the province, utilising the expertise of established NGOs like Hands, SRSO, and SAFCO to ensure efficient last-mile delivery.

He said that beneficiaries were carefully selected from the Benazir Income Support Program database, targeting families with a PMT score between 21 and 50, ensuring that the most vulnerable receive priority.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2025