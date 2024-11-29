Sindh govt unveils ‘comprehensive’ plan to address power challenges

KARACHI: The Sindh government is taking steps to revolutionise the province’s electricity infrastructure, announcing a comprehensive renewable energy program aimed at providing cost-effective power solutions to millions of residents.

Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Shah revealed the government’s ambitious initiative during an Energy Dialogue organised by The Knowledge Forum and NED University of Energy and Technology at a local hotel on Wednesday.

The Sindh Alternative Energy Program includes multiple innovative approaches to address the province’s persistent energy challenges.

A cornerstone of the initiative is the distribution of 200,000 solar packages to low-consumption households, expected to benefit over two million people across KE, Hesco, and Sepco consumer regions. These packages include solar panels, batteries, fans, and bulbs, targeting consumers who use between 0 to 100 units of electricity.

The government is simultaneously pursuing multiple alternative energy projects, including solar, wind, and hybrid power initiatives developed through public-private partnerships.

Mr Shah highlighted progress in Thar, where cheaper power is being produced through coal.

Mahfooz Qazi, Director of Alternate Energy for the Government of Sindh, discussed the development of 400 MW solar parks, with grid integration anticipated within two years. According to him, Sindh is the energy hub of Pakistan, producing power through solar, wind, nuclear, and coal sources.

He also noted strides in public sector energy transformation, such as solarising government buildings. In the next phase, government hospitals and schools will also be solarised.

On the financial front, the Sindh government has earned USD 49 million in carbon credits through public-private partnerships. The World Bank has also extended a 30-year loan to support the province’s renewable energy transition, he added.

Marvi Rashdi, a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, raised concerns about sea erosion devastating coastal areas and highlighted critical infrastructure gaps, particularly in energy storage capabilities. She emphasised the urgent need for smart and micro-grid technologies, noting that the Sindh government is actively developing strategies to address these challenges.

Badar Alam from PRIED highlighted the environmental pressures created by Thar coal mining, particularly its substantial stress on water resources. He recommended allocating land for mining and power plants on a lease basis to minimise long-term environmental impacts.

Experts consistently pointed out that the national grid remains unaffordable and unreliable, calling for a comprehensive grid phase-out strategy. Environmental consequences of coal mining remain a significant concern, with researchers distinguishing between the impacts of local and imported coal extraction methods.

Researcher Syeda Sidrah Mehdi emphasised the severe impact of load shedding, which currently ranges from 11 to 17 hours, significantly affecting the social and economic aspects of people’s lives.

Challenges such as circular debt, high industrial tariffs, and intermittent power supply persist. However, experts like Dr Mubashir Ali Siddiqui from NED University stressed the need for a comprehensive policy document on alternative energy sources.

Dr Noman Ahmed, Dean of NED University, spoke on the energy crisis in urban centers. According to him, residents of katchi abadis are the most affected due to the lack of utility services.

Other speakers included researcher Hammad Ahmed from Renewable First, Tanveer Bari from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Khalid Waleed from SDPI, and Mohammad Basit Ghauri from Renewable First.

Earlier, Zeenia Shaukat, Director of TKF, welcomed the guests and conducted the dialogue.

