US cuts off intelligence-sharing with Ukraine

Reuters Published March 5, 2025 Updated March 5, 2025 08:38pm
CIA Director John Ratcliffe gives a television interview on March 5. — Screengrab via YouTube (Fox Business Network)
The US has cut off intelligence sharing with Kyiv, said CIA Director John Ratcliffe on Wednesday, in a move that could seriously hamper the Ukrainian military’s ability to target Russian forces.

The decision to cut off intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine starkly illustrates the Trump administration’s willingness to play hardball with an ally to force it to the negotiating table.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which the Ukrainian leader expressed his willingness to come to the negotiating table over the Russia-Ukraine war.

“I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause [that prompted Ukraine’s president to respond] I think will go away,” Ratcliffe told Fox Business Network.

“I think we’ll work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as we have to push back on the aggression that’s there, but to put the world in a better place for these peace negotiations to move forward,” he said.

Three sources familiar with the situation also confirmed that US intelligence sharing had stopped. It was not immediately clear how much the US had cut back on the sharing.

One of the sources said that intelligence-sharing had only “partially” been cut but was unable to provide more detail.

Since the start of the war in 2022, the US has provided Ukraine with significant intelligence, including critical information its military needs for targeting purposes.

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz told reporters earlier this morning that the US “had taken a step back” and that the administration was “reviewing all aspects” of its intelligence relationship with Ukraine.

Waltz also said that the US was actively engaged in talks with Ukraine about moving negotiations forward on a minerals deal and a potential peace deal with Russia. “I think we’re going to see movement in very short order,” he said.

