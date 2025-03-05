Trump hails Pakistan’s help in arresting IS terrorist behind 2021 Kabul airport bombing

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the person responsible for killing 13 US service members during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 had been arrested with the help of Pakistan and was now on his way to the United States to face justice.

The 2021 Abbey Gate bombing killed 13 US service members and approximately 170 Afghan civilians during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan. The militant Islamic State (IS) group had claimed responsibility for the killings.

Trump shared the news in his first address to Congress since returning to the White House for a second term. However, he gave no further details.

“Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice,” the US president declared.

In a rare public gesture of appreciation, Trump thanked Islamabad for its role in the capture, saying: “I want to thank especially the government of Pakistan for helping arrest this monster.”

Trump emphasised his personal connection with the US victims’ families, stating: “I spoke to many of the parents and loved ones, and they’re all in our hearts tonight. Just spoke to them on phone. We had a big call. Everyone called, and everybody was on the line, and they did nothing but cry with happiness.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on X, identified the held terrorist as Shareefullah, a “top tier operational commander” of the militant IS-KP chapter.

Stating that the terrorist was an Afghan national, PM Shehbaz said: “The wanted terrorist was apprehended in a successful operation conducted in [the] Pakistan-Afghan border region.”

The premier thanked Trump for “acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan’s role and support in counter terrorism efforts across the region”.

“As is well-known, Pakistan has always played a critical role in counterterrorism efforts aimed at denying safe havens to terrorists and militant groups the space to operate against any other country,” PM Shehbaz highlighted.

The prime minister vowed that Pakistan “will continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability”.

Reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to combat terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations”, he stressed the country had “rendered great sacrifices, including the lives of over 80,000 of our brave soldiers and citizens” in those efforts.

“However, the resolve of our leadership and our people remains unflinching, to eradicate the menace of terrorism from our country,” the premier added.

PM Shehbaz’s reaffirmation to counter terrorism also comes a day after at least 11 people lost their lives in a terrorist attack on the high-security zone of Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yesterday evening.

US acknowledgment of Pakistan’s cooperation, particularly with its intelligence services, is expected to reinforce the longstanding military-to-military relationship between the two nations, discouraging opposition politicians in Pakistan’s deeply polarised domestic landscape.

On Aug 26, 2021, two suicide bombers and gunmen had attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport, killing some 170 Afghans and 13 US troops who were securing the airport for the traumatic exit.

In April 2023, the White House said Afghan Taliban government forces killed the attack’s mastermind, identifying him as a “key” leader of IS-Khorasan (IS-K).

IS terrorist being extradited: reports

Mohammad Sharifullah, who was allegedly involved in the planning of the bombing, was being extradited to the US, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing a White House official.

Pakistan acted on information from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that led to the arrest of Sharifullah, CNN added, citing “another source familiar with the matter”.

Trump’s CIA Director, John Ratcliffe, raised the issue during his first phone call with the Pakistani intel chief, which took place during his first few days on the job, the source told CNN.

A report by the US news platform Axios also identified the suspect as Sharifullah, adding he was also known as Jafar.

Citing two unidentified US officials, Axios said Sharifullah was expected to arrive in the US on Wednesday.

The Justice Department, the FBI and the CIA “have extradited one of the terrorists responsible for the murder of the 13 American soldiers at Abbey Gate during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal”, FBI Director Kash Patel said posted on X shortly after Trump announced the arrest.

“One step closer to justice for these American heroes and their families,” Patel added.

“We hope this brings some closure to the families of the 13 American Heroes lost at Abbey Gate. We will continue to bring those who harm Americans to swift and decisive justice,” US Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X.

