Pakistan assisted in US arrest of ‘top terrorist’ behind 2021 Kabul airport bombing, Trump says

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the person responsible for killing 13 US service members during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 had been arrested with the help of Pakistan and was now on his way to the United States to face justice.

Trump shared the news in his first address to Congress since returning to the White House for a second term. However, he gave no further details.

“Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity.

“And he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice,” Trump said, taking a swipe at his predecessor Joe Biden’s oversight of the “disastrous and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan”.

“I want to thank especially the government of Pakistan for helping arrest this monster,” he added, but gave no details of the suspect or the arrest operation.

On Aug 26, 2021, two suicide bombers and gunmen had attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport, killing some 170 Afghans and 13 US troops who were securing the airport for the traumatic exit. The militant Islamic State (IS) group had claimed responsibility for the killings.

In April 2023, the White House said Afghan Taliban government forces killed the attack’s mastermind, identifying him as a “key” leader of the militant Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).

Mohammad Sharifullah, who was allegedly involved in the planning of the bombing, was being extradited to the US, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing a White House official.

Pakistan acted on information from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that led to the arrest of Sharifullah, CNN added, citing “another source familiar with the matter”.

Trump’s CIA Director, John Ratcliffe, raised the issue during his first phone call with the Pakistani intel chief, which took place during his first few days on the job, the source told CNN.

A report by the US news platform Axios also identified the suspect as Sharifullah, adding he was also known as Jafar.

Citing two unidentified US officials, Axios said Sharifullah was expected to arrive in the US on Wednesday.

The Justice Department, the FBI and the CIA “have extradited one of the terrorists responsible for the murder of the 13 American soldiers at Abbey Gate during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal”, FBI Director Kash Patel said posted on X shortly after Trump announced the arrest.

“One step closer to justice for these American heroes and their families,” Patel added.

“We hope this brings some closure to the families of the 13 American Heroes lost at Abbey Gate. We will continue to bring those who harm Americans to swift and decisive justice,” US Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X.

More to follow