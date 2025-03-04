Mustafa Amir murder case: ATC extends Armaghan’s physical remand till March 10

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi extended the physical remand of primary suspect Armaghan in the Mustafa Amir murder case till March 10,whereas the other suspect Shiraz was sent to jail on judicial remand.

Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

Last month, police arrested Armaghan for injuring policemen in an attempt to resist his detention in connection with Amir’s kidnapping case. Another suspect, Armaghan’s friend Sheraz aka Shavez Bukhari, was remanded in police custody by an ATC.

The case of prosecution suffered a setback yesterday when Shiraz informed a judicial magistrate that he was not willing to record his confessional statement.

Today, during the court hearing, the public prosecutor requested an extension of the physical remand of suspect Armaghan, stating that the stick used for torture should be recovered from the accused.

Separately, Shiraz was also presented before the judicial magistrate.

Later, the court sent Shiraz to jail on judicial remand.

The Balochistan police had found the body in the torched car and handed it to the Edhi Foundation for burial in their graveyard for unclaimed bodies. The body was later exhumed from the graveyard by a medical board for the collection of DNA samples for his identification.

A Karachi University lab then concluded that the DNA samples from the body were matched with Mustafa’s mother.