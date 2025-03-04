Torkham tensions mount as forces trade fire

• Six security men, two civilians injured; man dies of cardiac arrest as locals forced to flee hail of bullets

• Taliban fighter reportedly killed, two wounded in exchange of fire

KHYBER: At least eight people, including six tro­ops, sustained minor injuries on Sunday night after Pakistan and Afghan Tali­ban forces traded fire at the Torkham border, forcing civilians to flee for their lives besides causing one death due to ‘cardiac arrest’.

Sources said the firing started around midnight, with both sides initially using light weapons and later resorting to heavy weaponry, which damaged several buildings in the area.

A number of official and private buildings were hit by bullets and mortar shells overnight. While the guns fell silent around 11am, the situation remained tense on the border and troops on both sides remained entrenched.

Reuters quoted the Afghan interior ministry as saying that one Taliban fighter had been killed and two injured in the firing.

Panic in area

The intense firing coupled with artillery fire caused panic among residents in the Bacha Maina residential compound (a community of about 100 houses) who had to flee their homes in the middle of the night.

Sabir Khan, a resident, told Dawn that they had to take shelter in the British-era railway tunnels to escape the bullets and rain. They moved to safer localities in Landi Kotal early in the morning. He said that most of the fleeing residents could not even take their Sehri due to the chaos.

Khiyali Shah, another resident, said that several vehicles collided with each other as residents were in a hurry to leave the locality amid intense gunfire.

He claimed a number of houses were also hit by both bullets and mortar shells, which caused minor damages to the mud structures. “Two residents were also injured when they were hit by mortar shrapnel while fleeing their homes”, he said.

“A taxi driver died of heart attack while he was moving to a safe place amid intense firing,” he added.

Meanwhile, tribal elders of various tribes in Khyber offered to mediate between the two neighbouring countries to find a lasting solution to the existing border issues.

Talking to Dawn, Malak Abdur Razzaq Afridi said that tribal elders on both sides of the border were well aware of the sensitivities and they had the experience of resolving such issues, provided they were fully authorised to do so.

The Torkham crossing was abruptly closed on the night of February 21 after border security officials developed differences over the modification and renovation of the existing border structure on both sides.

The border closure brought all types of cross-border movement to a complete halt, with both sides refusing to talk to each other for the next two days.

Security officials held their first meeting on the third day of the closure but could not reach an agreement. They met again on March 2, failing to resolve the issue.

There was, however, optimism among the official and traders that the border could possibly be reopened any day during the current week, as Pakistani officials had expressed their desire to resume trade and pedestrian movement with an assurance from the Afghan side to adhere to the previous border restructuring protocols.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2025