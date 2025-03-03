E-Paper | March 03, 2025

Pak-Afghan officials fail to agree on reopening of Torkham border

Our Correspondent Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 10:17am

KHYBER: Security officials of Pakistan and Afghanistan failed to reach an agreement regarding the reopening of the Torkham border on Sunday with both the sides showing some optimism that the issue would be resolved anytime this week.

Official sources at Torkham said that border security officials of both the countries met at the Zero Point at around midday with both sides explaining their positions and also insisting that previous protocols about any change in the existing border structure be honoured and respected.

Officials said that Pakistan was willing to reopen the border with the Afghan officials requesting for some time to discuss the matter with their higher authorities.

It was also learnt that the customs and immigration departments had also called their staff for duty on Sunday in anticipation of reopening of the border but they had to return back as no agreement could be reached.

Local sources said that hundreds of returning Afghans too gathered near the border with the hope that they would be allowed to go home as they impatiently waited for the entire day, but in vain.

A local youth organisation in the meanwhile arranged Iftar for the stranded Afghans both at Torkham and in Landi Kotal. Officials said that they were now waiting for the Afghan officials to come back with a positive massage about the border reopening.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Aid dependency
Updated 03 Mar, 2025

Aid dependency

Govts need to increase funding in critical areas such as healthcare that have been affected by USAID shake-up.
Failing women
03 Mar, 2025

Failing women

OUR justice system has truly failed to protect women, a recent SSDO report has revealed. With conviction rates...
Cold world
03 Mar, 2025

Cold world

WESTERN countries do not have a heart for poor, non-white migrants. A recent BBC News report comprising leaked ...
The vanquished
Updated 02 Mar, 2025

The vanquished

A system of justice that is publicly perceived to be skewed cannot deliver judgements that the public will accept unquestioningly as objective and just.
Cricket overhaul
02 Mar, 2025

Cricket overhaul

PAKISTAN’S team management has pleaded for time and patience. Cricket head coach Aaqib Javed took responsibility...
Local representation?
02 Mar, 2025

Local representation?

THE disdain that major political parties harbour towards local governments is no secret. No party in power wants to...