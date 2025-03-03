Pak-Afghan officials fail to agree on reopening of Torkham border

KHYBER: Security officials of Pakistan and Afghanistan failed to reach an agreement regarding the reopening of the Torkham border on Sunday with both the sides showing some optimism that the issue would be resolved anytime this week.

Official sources at Torkham said that border security officials of both the countries met at the Zero Point at around midday with both sides explaining their positions and also insisting that previous protocols about any change in the existing border structure be honoured and respected.

Officials said that Pakistan was willing to reopen the border with the Afghan officials requesting for some time to discuss the matter with their higher authorities.

It was also learnt that the customs and immigration departments had also called their staff for duty on Sunday in anticipation of reopening of the border but they had to return back as no agreement could be reached.

Local sources said that hundreds of returning Afghans too gathered near the border with the hope that they would be allowed to go home as they impatiently waited for the entire day, but in vain.

A local youth organisation in the meanwhile arranged Iftar for the stranded Afghans both at Torkham and in Landi Kotal. Officials said that they were now waiting for the Afghan officials to come back with a positive massage about the border reopening.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2025