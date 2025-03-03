E-Paper | March 03, 2025

Woman killed by reckless driver inside Bahria Town Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 05:45pm

A woman was killed on Sunday night after being hit by an overspeeding car in Bahria Town Karachi (BTK), police said on Monday.

According to Gadap City Station House Officer Sarfraz Jatoi, Rehana, 58, was standing on main Jinnah Avenue inside the housing society with her daughter when an overspeeding car hit her.

She suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Bahria International Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

BTK security guards intercepted the car and handed over the driver to the police for legal action.

The victim’s body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal proceedings.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the driver under sections 320 (Punishment for qatl-i-khata by rash or negligent driving) and 322 (Punishment for qatl-bis-sabab or unintentional killing by an unlawful act) of the Pakistan Penal Code on complaint of the deceased’s son, Mohammed Shan.

A similar incident occurred in October last year when two people were killed and 22 others were injured when a mini-truck and car collided in BTK.

