PM wants sugar, other commodities sold at lower prices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the provision of sugar and other essential items to people at low rates is the top priority of his government.

Presiding over a meeting in Lahore on the supply of sugar and price control in the country on Sunday, the premier recalled that the government in previous months had taken strict action against sugar smuggling, which bore fruitful results.

He directed the authorities concerned to take solid steps to control the price of the commodity besides taking stern action against elements found involved in its hoarding.

PM Shehbaz issued directive for the preparation of a strategy to ensure the provision of commodity and other essential items at reasonable rates.

“The federal and provincial governments should make joint efforts to ensure the provision of essential items to the common man at low rates,” he added.

He said that during the holy month of Ramazan, negligence would not be tolerated regarding control of prices of essential items.

The meeting was briefed about sugar production. It was informed that there was sufficient stock available in the country, fair price shops had been set up to sell the commodity at low rates at the provincial level and all possible steps would be taken to overcome its smuggling.

The chief secretaries informed the meeting that action would be ensured against illegal hoarding of sugar and work at the district administration level would be taken vibrantly in this regard.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Min­ister for Planning and Dev­elopment Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Federal Min­ister for Industries and Produ­ction Rana Tan­veer Huss­ain, Federal Min­ister Ali Pervaiz Malik and other high-ranking officials attended the meeting.

The chief secretaries of all the provinces participated in the meeting via video link.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz met Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari and discussed with him the demand and supply situation of electricity in the country.

It may be recalled that a few days ago the prime mi­n­ister had directed the power division to reduce tariff for all consumer categories and ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during Sehri and Iftar.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2025