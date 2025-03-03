Making India more attractive for clinical trials

INDIA stands at a crossroads in the global clinical trials market. Despite its vast and diverse patient pool, cost-effective medical ecosystem, and expanding hospital network, the country holds a mere 8 per cent share in global trials, significantly lagging behind China’s 29 per cent and America’s 25 per cent.

If India truly aims to establish itself as a global leader in pharmaceutical research, it must urgently reform its regulatory framework, streamline approval processes, and embrace innovative patient recruitment strategies. China’s rise as a clinical trial hub is no accident.

It strategically relaxed regulatory constraints, encouraged innovation, and aligned policies with global best practices. As a result, pharmaceutical companies flocked to conduct trials in China, fuelling its dominance in the sector. Australia, on the other hand used tax breaks to attract global pharma firms, making it another preferred destination for early-phase trials.

India must adopt a similar forward-thinking approach. While the government revamped trial rules in 2019, the approval of just 160 trials over the past three years suggests that regulatory bottlenecks persist.

Unlike China, where regulatory processes are structured for speed, India’s framework remains cumbersome, often deterring sponsors. Speed is the single most crucial factor for pharmaceutical companies investing in clinical trials. Every delay in regulatory approvals or patient recruitment translates into higher costs and lost opportunities.

Currently, India’s approval time lines remain unpredictable, often stretched by bureaucratic red tape. Regulatory authorities must move towards a more dynamic model that prioritises swift approvals without compromising safety and ethical considerations.

A commitment to clear timelines, digital submission processes, and a dedicated task force for fast-tracking approvals could go a long way in making India a more attractive clinical trial destination. A major bottleneck in India’s clinical trials landscape is patient recruitment. Unlike the US and UK, where sponsors can advertise on-going trials, India’s restrictive policies mean that many patients remain unaware of potential opportunities to participate in ground-breaking research.

For patients with rare diseases and limited treatment options, clinical trials can offer a lifeline. Allowing advertisements — within ethical guidelines — can help connect willing participants with researchers, enhancing recruitment efficiency.

Misconceptions and fears around clinical trials also need to be addressed through public awareness campaigns, emphasising the rigorous safety measures in place. Beyond recruitment, India must ensure its trial sites meet international safety and quality standards.

Many Indian hospitals still lack the infrastructure and trained personnel required for seamless execution of global trials. Investment in training, monitoring mechanisms, and accreditation can bridge this gap, reinforcing India’s credibility in the global market.

India can become a global hub for clinical trials, but that potential remains underutilised. With the global clinical trials industry projected to exceed $80 billion by 2030, India must act decisively. A regulatory overhaul, faster approvals, patient-centric recruitment strategies, and robust infrastructure will determine whether India can capitalise on this opportunity — or continue to lag behind.

