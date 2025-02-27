E-Paper | February 27, 2025

Bodies of 6 Pakistani victims in Libya boat capsize repatriated to Islamabad

APP | Dawn.com Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 01:05pm

The remains of six Pakistani nationals out of 16 who lost their lives in a boat incident off Libya’s coast earlier this month arrived in Islamabad on Thursday.

Sixteen Pakistanis had been confirmed dead as a vessel carrying approximately 70 passengers, including reportedly 63 Pakistanis, capsized off the coast of Libya’s Zawiya city. While the Foreign Office had said 37 survivors were identified, at least 10 Pakistanis had remained missing.

Most of the deceased individuals belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, which has been marred with violence and had faced food shortages due to road blockades.

The remains of the six Pakistanis — five of whom hailed from Kurram and one from KP’s Orakzai district — reached Islamabad at 7:25am today via Qatar Airways Flight QR614.

Those from Kurram were namely Musawir Hussain, son of Sher Mehdi; Shoaib Ali, son of Muhammad Ali; Abid Hussain, son of Muhammad Hassan; Musab Hussain, son of Jamil Hussain; and Shoaib Hussain, son of Noor Ali.

The sixth body was of Muhammad Ali Shah, son of Abdullah Shah, who hailed from Orakzai.

Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada was present to receive the bodies, ensuring that all necessary arrangements were in place for their onward transfer to their hometowns.

The repatriation was facilitated by the government after formalities were completed by the Pakistani Mission in Tripoli, Libya.

Facilitation desks were set up at the airport for the grieving families, who were handed over their relatives’s bodies. Ambulances were arranged to transport the remains to Peshawar.

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), in coordination with relevant authorities, arranged onward transportation of the bodies to their hometowns via road. A standby medical team was also deployed to assist bereaved families during the process.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the families of the deceased and ensuring the safe repatriation of all mortal remains of Pakistanis lost in the tragic incident.

The Libya boat incident was the third migrant tragedy in recent months. In January, at least 13 Pakistani nationals were confirmed dead after a boat carrying 80 passengers capsized near the Moroccan port of Dakhla.

In December, about 40 Pakistanis died in boat capsize incidents off the coast of Greece, with 35 of them presumed dead after going missing. According to the FO, 47 Pakistanis were among those rescued.

More than 350 Pakistanis lost their lives in 2023 when an overcrowded boat carrying hundreds of migrants sank en route to Greece from Tobruk, Libya.

In April of the same year, Pakistanis were among the dozens dead as two migrant boats sank in the Mediterranean off different towns in western Libya.

In February of that year, Pakistanis were among 59 people killed when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants crashed against rocks on the southern Italian coast.

According to Pakistan’s National Commission for Human Rights, more than 6,000 Pakistanis attempted illegal journeys to Europe in 2023. However, some estimates place this figure significantly higher, with reports suggesting that up to 40,000 Pakistanis attempt these crossings annually.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The challenge before banks
Updated 27 Feb, 2025

The challenge before banks

The way we do banking today will not exist in next 10 years, only those will survive who are capable of adopting new technologies.
Torkham tension
27 Feb, 2025

Torkham tension

CONTROVERSY over demarcation of the common frontier is one of the key obstacles standing in the way of better...
Weak link
27 Feb, 2025

Weak link

KARACHI — economic powerhouse, cultural melting pot, and bustling metropolis of over 20m souls. There is much that...
Forgotten inmates
Updated 26 Feb, 2025

Forgotten inmates

Diversion programmes are needed for minor offences and people with psychosocial disabilities should receive treatment rather than be jailed.
Controlling crypto
26 Feb, 2025

Controlling crypto

THOUGH Pakistan’s official position on cryptocurrencies has evolved considerably over the years, there still seems...
Deadly roads
26 Feb, 2025

Deadly roads

DRIVING in Karachi can be hazardous, with chaos on the roads, and very little by way of following rules and...