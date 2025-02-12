16 dead, 10 missing after latest Libya boat tragedy

• Embassy officials visit Zawiya to verify details with local officials, hospitals

• FO says 37 Pakistani survivors identified so far; most in police custody

• PM expresses sorrow, calls for strict action against human traffickers

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of 16 Pakistani nationals in a boat accident off the coast of Libya and reported that at least 10 remain missing.

The confirmation came after a team from the Pakistani embassy in Tripoli visited the city of Zawiya to verify details with local officials and hospital authorities.

Reports emerged on Monday about a vessel carrying approximately 70 passengers, mostly Pakistanis, capsizing off the coast of Libya.

Citing unconfirmed reports, the FO said a total of 63 Pakistanis were believed to be on board the vessel when it capsized.

So far, the bodies of 16 individuals have been recovered, with their Pakistani nationalities confirmed through their passports, it said.

The FO said 37 survivors have been identified, including one who remains hospitalised and 33 others currently in police custody. Three survivors are in Tripoli and are being cared for by the embassy, it said.

About 10 Pakistanis remain missing, according to the official statement.

The FO said Pakistani embassy in Tripoli is actively gathering more information and maintaining contact with local authorities regarding the incident.

A list of the 16 identified deceased individuals was also released, most of whom belonged to Kurram district, which has been affected by sectarian conflict.

The deceased include: Saqlain Haider, Shoaib Hussain, Nusrat Hussain, Shoaib Ali, Sayed Shehzad Hussain, Abid Hussain, Asif Ali, Musawir Hussain, Aswar Hussain, Abid Hussain, Musaib Hussain, Ashfaq Hussain and Shahid Hussain from Kurram, as well as Anis Khan from Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Shah from Orakzai and Siraj Uddin from Bajaur.

This is the third migrant tragedy in recent months. In January, at least 13 Pakistani nationals were confirmed dead after a boat carrying 80 passengers capsized near the Moroccan port of Dakhla. In December, 47 Pakistanis were among those rescued following boat incidents south of Crete, Greece, while five Pakistani nationals had perished in that accident.

More than 350 Pakistanis lost their lives in 2023 when an overcrowded boat carrying hundreds of migrants sank en route to Greece from Tobruk, Libya.

According to Pakistan’s National Commission for Human Rights, more than 6,000 Pakistanis attempted illegal journeys to Europe in 2023. However, some estimates place this figure significantly higher, with reports suggesting that up to 40,000 Pakistanis attempt these crossings annually.

Each year, thousands of Pakistanis pay large sums to human traffickers to embark on these risky trips, hoping to find better economic opportunities abroad. The Mediterranean Sea remains one of the deadliest migrant routes in the world, frequently claiming the lives of those seeking refuge or employment in European countries.

These incidents highlight the persistent dangers faced by migrants undertaking perilous journeys to Europe.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling for immediate action to identify the victims and provide assistance to affected families. He also directed authorities to take strict measures against human traffickers responsible for these crimes.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2025