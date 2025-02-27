E-Paper | February 27, 2025

Stocks lose 666 points on profit-taking

Muhammad Kashif Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 08:16am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) faced selling pressure on Wednesday due to uncertainty surrounding tax reforms ahead of the first review under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team arriving next week.

Topline Securities Ltd noted that after two days of strong buying by local mutual funds, the market took a breather as investors opted for profit booking, resulting in a volatile session. The benchmark KSE 100 index fluctuated between an intraday high of 234 points and a low of 678 points before settling at 113,862, down 665 points or 0.58pc day-on-day.

The downward movement was primarily driven by Engro Holdings, Oil and Gas Development Com­pany, Pakistan Petroleum, Mari Energies, and PSO, which collectively shaved 417 points off the index.

Hub Power announced its financial results for 2QFY25, reporting earnings per share of Rs3.25, which fell short of expectations due to lower gross profits and higher other expenses. However, the company declared a Rs5 per share dividend, exceeding industry estimates.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation stated that stocks closed lower due to uncertainty regarding the outcome of the IMF talks on technical matters, policy, and approvals for the FY26 federal budget proposals.

He added that weak global equities and crude oil prices amid geopolitical risks contributed to the bearish close.

Ali Najib, Head of Sales at Insight Securities, the decline in international oil price in the backdrop of dialogues initiation between global super powers regarding Ukraine situation, put some pressure on local oil and gas companies.

However, the market activity remained strong as the trading volume rose 29.07pc to 640.17 million shares while the traded value decreased 22.55pc to Rs22.74bn day-on-day.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Cnergyico PK (83.86m shares), Pak­istan International Bulk Terminal (49.25m shares), Sui Southern Gas (39.43m sha­res), Pace Pakistan (35.90m shares) and At-Tahur Ltd (25.28m shares).

The shares registering the most significant increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Unilever Foods, Ismail Industries, Nestle Pakistan, Shield Corp and Highnoon Lab.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The challenge before banks
Updated 27 Feb, 2025

The challenge before banks

The way we do banking today will not exist in next 10 years, only those will survive who are capable of adopting new technologies.
Torkham tension
27 Feb, 2025

Torkham tension

CONTROVERSY over demarcation of the common frontier is one of the key obstacles standing in the way of better...
Weak link
27 Feb, 2025

Weak link

KARACHI — economic powerhouse, cultural melting pot, and bustling metropolis of over 20m souls. There is much that...
Forgotten inmates
Updated 26 Feb, 2025

Forgotten inmates

Diversion programmes are needed for minor offences and people with psychosocial disabilities should receive treatment rather than be jailed.
Controlling crypto
26 Feb, 2025

Controlling crypto

THOUGH Pakistan’s official position on cryptocurrencies has evolved considerably over the years, there still seems...
Deadly roads
26 Feb, 2025

Deadly roads

DRIVING in Karachi can be hazardous, with chaos on the roads, and very little by way of following rules and...