PM Shehbaz arrives in Uzbekistan on 2-day visit to boost bilateral ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Uzbekistan on Tuesday on a two-day official visit to enhance bilateral relations with the Central Asian country.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have strengthened ties through trade and economic cooperation. A $1 billion trade deal was signed in 2023, and plans for further collaboration, including a roadmap for industrial cooperation, show the two sides’ commitment to boosting regional connectivity.

Last month, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtayev, had announced his government’s plan to introduce a new direct flight route between Tashkent and Karachi this year, describing it as a “significant step to foster closer ties between the two nations”.

Upon his arrival in the capital of Tashkent later today, the prime minister was received by Uzbekistan’s PM Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Tashkent’s Mayor Shavkat Umurzakov, Uzbek envoy Alisher Takhitayev and his Pakistani counterpart Ahmed Farooq, along with senior diplomatic and government officials, were also present at the Tashkent airport.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Uzbek armed forces presented a static salute to the prime minister.

Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov welcomes PM Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Feb 25, 2025. — PID

PM Shehbaz would hold a bilateral meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his visit, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office yesterday.

They would “discuss all areas of bilateral cooperation including connectivity, economic, trade, investment, energy, defence and security, regional stability, and education”, it added.

The leaders would also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and other members of his cabinet.

During the visit, the premier would visit the Independence Monument in Tashkent, where he would lay a wreath to pay tribute to Uzbekistan’s great historical figures, APP said.

He would also be given a tour and briefing on the monument’s woodwork, depicting Uzbekistan’s 3,000-year history.

MoUs expected

Several activities on the economic side are also expected during PM Shehbaz’s visit.

According to the FO, “a number of” bilateral agreements/memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were expected to be signed between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The premier was also set to address the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum, where “leading businessmen from both sides” would participate and hold B2B meetings to further enhance bilateral trade.

The prime minister’s visit “underscores Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen its ties with Uzbekistan, through fostering greater economic collaboration and exploring new avenues of partnership, as part of the strategic vision for regional integration and economic prosperity”, the FO noted.

“Pakistan and Uzbekistan are bound together by common bonds of history, culture, religion, and their aspirations for peace and development,” it asserted.

Earlier this month, Ambassador Tukhtayev had met with the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he stressed that Uzbek investors were keen to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly Balochistan.

In May last year, the foreign ministers of both countries met, underscoring their countries’ commitment to the swift completion of a planned railway link that would traverse Afghanistan.

The bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan has grown substantially over the last few years, from $27 million in 2019-20 to $126m in 2022-23.

PM Shehbaz was recently on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan, where he and President Ilham Aliyev finalised matters related to $2bn of investments by Baku in Pakistan.