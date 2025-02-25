Remand of actor extended

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Monday extended the police remand of suspect Sahir Hassan, an actor, for one more day in a drugs case.

The investigating officer (IO), Syed Ghous Hakim, presented the suspect before the judicial magistrate (South) and informed the court that he needed the suspect’s custody to interrogate him regarding the source of the 557 grams of weed allegedly recovered from him.

He added that the other suspects were yet to be arrested based on his information, while he also needed to check his criminal record.

However, defence counsel Faraz Fahim opposed the IO’s request for physical custody and pleaded to remand him in judicial custody.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded the suspect in police custody for one more day and directed the IO to produce him on Tuesday (today).

According to the FIR, Inspector Aftab Abbasi stated that on Feb 22, he, along with other policemen, was searching for a proclaimed offender wanted in a terrorism case. Upon reaching the jurisdiction of Gizri police station, he received information from a source that an individual was going to deliver weed in Khayaban-i-Rahat, Phase VI.

He said that the police raided the place, arrested suspect Sahir and allegedly recovered five packets of weed — weighing over 500 grams — from his hand-carry bag.

