E-Paper | February 23, 2025

SBP issues criteria for Raast participants

Shahid Iqbal Published February 23, 2025 Updated February 23, 2025 07:31am

KARACHI: To reduce cash transactions through digitalisation, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued a criterion on Saturday to enhance the technical capabilities of participant banks involved in the instant payment system — Raast.

While there has been a significant increase in digital payments in Pakistan over the past five years, cash transactions still constitute a considerable portion of the overall payment system.

Trying to take the payment system on a fast track and minimise cash transactions, the SBP has issued Raast Participation Criteria outlining minimum requirements for the entities desirous of becoming Raast participants and having the necessary functional and technical capabilities to provide digital payment services to their customers through Raast.

Raast is a state-of-the-art instant payment system launched in 2021 to facilitate instant, safe and efficient transfer of funds nationwide. It offers a bulk payment facility, person-to-person (P2P) transfers, person-to-merchant (P2M) payments, and payment initiation services.

Since its launch, 44 entities, including SBP-regulated and government entities, have been onboarded on Raast as participants. The central bank envisages that the criteria will facilitate the prospective participants in onboarding on Raast, significantly enhance the number of participants, promote digital payments, and encourage innovation and competition in the payments market.

“The criteria have been developed for banking and non-banking institutions. It will enhance Raast accessibility for promoting digital payment and stimulate innovation and competition in the payments market,” said the SBP.

The State Bank said it may suspend or terminate Raast participation of any entity with immediate effect if it is in the public interest or when the participant violates or breaches the criteria or any other law, rules, regulations, etc.

The central bank may act if any participant threatens Raast’s security, integrity, or reputation and if the entity fails to fulfil the responsibilities and obligations for using the Raast system as agreed with SBP or its subsidiary.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The long wait
Updated 23 Feb, 2025

The long wait

Pakistan’s fundamental problem is that two of its most important leaders still cannot get over themselves.
Defending freedom
23 Feb, 2025

Defending freedom

THERE was no other choice. Despite assurances of consultations with key stakeholders, the government passed the Peca...
Anti-Muslim crimes
23 Feb, 2025

Anti-Muslim crimes

THE surge in Islamophobic assaults in the UK, as reported by the anti-hate crime charity Tell MAMA, is a stark...
Judiciary in the dock
Updated 22 Feb, 2025

Judiciary in the dock

Recent developments in SC and IHC certainly seem to have lent credibility to perception that judges perceived as a 'threat’ are being sidelined.
Paying taxes
22 Feb, 2025

Paying taxes

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s ‘hard talk’ at a retail business conference on Thursday was long ...
Rules for thee
22 Feb, 2025

Rules for thee

IT was a year ago when, in the tumultuous aftermath of the 2024 elections, the state banned X. Today, it remains...