Polio certificate must for Saudi-bound passengers: PIA

February 14, 2025

RAWALPINDI: Pakis­tan Inter­national Airlines has advised travellers visiting Saudi Arabia to br­ing their polio vaccination certificate to the airport in order to avoid any inconvenience, as they will not be allowed entry without it.

A PIA spokesperson said that passengers have been facing difficulties at airports for the past several days in the light of new guidelines from the Saudi government regarding polio vaccination certificates as vaccination has been made mandatory for travelers going to Saudi Arabia.

Polio vaccination is mandatory at least four weeks before traveling to Saudi Arabia, but it should not be more than six months old, the spokesperson said.

Polio vaccination is mandatory for every traveller, whether they are on Umrah visa, tourist visa or Iqama, said the PIA spokesperson

Travellers who will transit for less than 12 hours at any airport in Saudi Arabia are not required to get vaccinated. It is mandatory to have the stamp of the government or private hospital on the vaccination certificate.

All passengers planning to travel to Saudi Arabia have been requested to bring their vaccination certificates with them before arriving at the airport, the spokesperson said.

“Travel to Saudi Arabia will not be allowed without a polio vaccination certificate, so avoid problems as these guidelines apply to travel through all airports and all airlines,” said the spokesman.

A circular has already been issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia, instructing all airlines to ensure that passengers arriving in Saudi Arabia after departure from or transit through several countries where poliovirus is circulating, are vaccinated against poliovirus.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2025

Pakistan

