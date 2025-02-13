E-Paper | February 13, 2025

Second polio case of 2025 reported from Badin

Ikram Junaidi Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 11:35am

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health reported the country’s second case of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) for the new year on Wednesday when a sample from Sindh’s Badin district tested positive at its laboratory in Islamabad.

The first case of the year was reported from Dera Ismail Khan district, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A total of 74 cases were reported last year. Of these, 27 were from Balochistan, 23 from Sindh, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Polio is a paralysing disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity.

“The Pakistan Polio Programme conducts multiple mass vaccination drives every year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Programme on Immunisation provides vaccinations against 12 childhood diseases free of cost at health facilities,” an official of the National Health Institute’s Regional Reference Laboratory said.

“It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected,” he said.

Poliovirus invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death. While there is no cure, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease.

Repeated immunisations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become free of the disease, except for Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2025

Poliovirus
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trump’s folly
Updated 13 Feb, 2025

Trump’s folly

This latest pronouncement only reinforces the fears of those who see the plan as a blueprint for ethnic cleansing.
Corruption ranking
13 Feb, 2025

Corruption ranking

IT comes as little surprise. Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index for 2024, unveiled on...
Support from remittances
13 Feb, 2025

Support from remittances

EVEN though workers’ remittances dipped, albeit negligibly, in January on a month-over-month basis, the earnings...
Ill omens
Updated 12 Feb, 2025

Ill omens

One wonders whether institutional leadership realises the long-term ramifications of the ongoing "remaking" of judiciary.
Sunken dreams
12 Feb, 2025

Sunken dreams

ANOTHER tragedy has struck Pakistani migrants seeking a better future. A boat capsizing off the Libyan coast has ...
Hate in India
12 Feb, 2025

Hate in India

HISTORY shows that rulers use hate speech to provoke hate crimes and ‘othering’ among communities. Indian Prime...