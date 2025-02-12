Turkish president due in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in the federal capital here on Wednesday for a two-day visit, where he and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will co-chair the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) session, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties across multiple sectors.

The visit marks the final leg of President Erdogan’s overseas tour, which also included stops in Malaysia and Indonesia.

According to a Foreign Office statement, the Turkish president accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, and corporate leaders would be visiting Pakistan from Feb 12 to 13. During the visit, it added, PM Shehbaz and President Erdogan would also co-chair the 7th session of the Pakistan-Turkiye HLSCC.

The council’s last session was held in Islamabad on Feb 13-14, 2020.

PM Shehbaz, Erdogan to co-chair strategic council session; agreements to expand economic cooperation likely to be finalised during two-day trip

The HLSCC, the highest decision-making forum between Pakistan and Turkiye, provides strategic direction for strengthening bilateral relations. It operates through multiple Joint Standing Committees (JSCs) covering trade, investment, banking, finance, defense, energy, agriculture, IT, health and education.

Plans to boost trade

During Mr Erdogan’s visit, both countries are expected to finalise agreements to expand economic cooperation, particularly in trade and investment. Officials have worked out plans to boost bilateral trade from $1bn to $5bn, with new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) anticipated in trade liberalisation, investment facilitation, and the removal of non-tariff barriers.

Defence cooperation remains a key pillar of Pakistan-Turkiye relations. According to the 2023 Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report, Turkiye is Pakistan’s second-largest arms supplier, accounting for 11pc of its total arms imports. The defence partnership has grown significantly, with joint projects such as the MILGEM warships, aircraft modernisation, and drone acquisitions deepening military collaboration.

Both countries have historically faced arms embargoes from Western suppliers, prompting investments in indigenous defense production. Turkiye, now a major arms exporter, views Pakistan as a strategic partner for co-production and technology transfer. High-level military engagements, joint training programmes, and defence manufacturing agreements are expected to be key discussion points.

Erdogan’s visit comes amid Turkiye’s expanding regional influence, particularly following the shifting geopolitical landscape in the Middle East after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. This transformation presents new strategic and economic opportunities for Pakistan, including potential collaboration in Syria’s post-conflict reconstruction and counter-terrorism efforts.

Turkiye’s strong advocacy for Muslim causes, particularly on Palestine and Kashmir, aligns with Pakistan’s foreign policy objectives. The two leaders are expected to discuss regional security concerns, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and broader political coordination in international forums.

With both countries looking to expand their Strategic Economic Framework (SEF), the visit is expected to facilitate negotiations on digital trade and trade liberalisation, and further tariff concessions under the Trade in Goods Agreement (TGA).

The FO is finalizing a roadmap to enhance economic and trade cooperation, with potential expansions to the existing 71-point SEF action plan. Sources indicate that a revised framework may include investment, IT collaborations, and infrastructure development.

As Turkiye strengthens its regional foothold, its partnership with Pakistan takes on increased significance. Prospects for joint economic ventures in Syria, enhanced political coordination, and expanded defence collaboration highlight the deepening strategic ties. With Turkiye’s growing influence in the Middle East, Pakistan stands to gain from increased trade, investment, and diplomatic alignment with Ankara.

“The visit of the Turkish President and the holding of the 7th session of the HLSCC would serve to further deepen the brotherly relations and enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two countries,” the FO stated.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2025