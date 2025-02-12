Prince Rahim becomes the new Aga Khan

GILGIT: Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V, the new imam of Ismaili Muslims, has urged his followers to take action to protect climate.

Prince Rahim, who formally assumed the mantle as the 50th hereditary Imam of Ismaili Muslims at the Takht Nashini ceremony in Lisbon on Tuesday, pledged to “dedicate [his] life” to the well-being of his community.

Prince Rahim succeeded his father, Prince Karim al-Hussaini, who passed away last week.

The ceremony of Takht Nashini, a Persian term meaning ascension to the throne, officially marks the start of the new imam’s reign.

Leaders of the Ismaili community attended Tuesday’s ceremony, which was also broadcast live at community centres worldwide, including Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the imamat.

During the ceremony, Prince Rahim accepted pledges of allegiance made on behalf of the community by the chairpersons of the Ismaili Leaders International Forum (LIF) and presidents of Ismaili Councils in every country.

The LIF leaders pledged their love, devotion and dedication to the new imam and vowed support for his endeavours.

Each Ismaili Council president then submitted an oath of allegiance to the new imam on behalf of their jurisdictions.

Prince Rahim also signed a constitutional instrument in his name as ‘Imam-of-the-Time’. It confirmed that the instrument will continue to apply to Ismaili Muslims all over the world.

He then delivered his Farman Mubarak to assembled leaders and followers worldwide and accepted the pledges.

He paid tribute to his late father and thanked his family for their presence and support.

The new imam outlined his priorities for the community and spoke of the principles of the Ismaili Muslim faith, the importance of balancing worldly and spiritual matters, and the regular practice of the faith.

He urged his followers to lead by example in matters related to climate change and be loyal citizens of their countries.

Born on October 12, 1971, the US-educated, Swiss-based Prince Rahim is the eldest son of the Aga Khan IV. He has served on the boards of many agencies of the Aga Khan Development Network and chairs its Environment and Climate Committee.

“Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V was today named the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, following the unsealing of the Will of his late father, Prince Karim al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, who died in Lisbon, Portugal yesterday, aged 88,” said an official statement announcing the succession.

As a testament to his services to Pakistan, Prince Rahim was conferred with the nation’s highest civilian award, Nishan-i-Pakistan, by President Asif Ali Zardari last year. During his visit, Prince Rahim also inaugurated the new Software Technology Park in Nasirabad, Hunza, home to a large population of Ismaili Muslims. He also launched two renewable ene­rgy projects, Duiker Solar Power Plant Phase-II and Nasirabad Solar Power Plant, to address power woes of people in the region.

