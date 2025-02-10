Prince Karim laid to rest in Egypt

GILGIT: Prince Karim al-Husseini Aga Khan IV, the 49th imam of Ismaili Muslims, was laid to rest in the Egyptian city of Aswan, on Sunday.

His funeral at the Ismaili Centre in Lisbon was earlier attended by more than 300 guests, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, leaders of the Ismaili community and other dignitaries.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Prince Karim was laid to rest at a private burial ceremony.

He was interred in the mausoleum of his grandfather, Maulana Sultan Mahomed Shah, Aga Khan III, until a new mausoleum is constructed as his final resting place on the land adjacent to the existing structure.

Aga Khan IV buried in his grandfather’s mausoleum

The burial was attended by select guests, while the ceremony was televised live for the late leader’s followers around the world.

“Today, our global jamat bid, from the depths of our hearts, farewell to our cherished 49th Imam, Mawlana Shah Karim, who guided us with love and affection and whose extraordinary care and service brought stability, progress and unity to our lives and to our world,” the press release said.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, home to a large population of Ismaili Muslims, shops and businesses remained closed for the second consecutive day in mourning.

A special homage ceremony for Prince Karim will be held in Lisbon on Tuesday.

His son and successor, Prince Rahim Al-Husseini, who was named the 50th hereditary imam, or spiritual leader, according to his father’s will, would also attend the ceremony.

He will grant an audience to senior leaders of the community, who will pledge their allegiance to him on behalf of Ismailis all over the world.

Prince Rahim is expected to ordain an update to the Ismaili constitution and bless the community during the gathering.

President leaves for Lisbon

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari left for Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday.

He will meet Prince Rahim to express condolences on the passing away of his father.

The president will also meet his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2025