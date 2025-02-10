E-Paper | February 10, 2025

Prince Karim laid to rest in Egypt

Jamil Nagri Published February 10, 2025 Updated February 10, 2025 09:31am
The coffin of Prince Karim al-Husseini, Aga Khan IV, is unloaded off a boat to be buried at the Aga Khan Mausoleum (top) on the west bank of the Nile river in Egypt’s southern city of Aswan on February 9, 2025. — AFP
The coffin of Prince Karim al-Husseini, Aga Khan IV, is unloaded off a boat to be buried at the Aga Khan Mausoleum (top) on the west bank of the Nile river in Egypt’s southern city of Aswan on February 9, 2025. — AFP
THE coffin of Prince Karim al-Husseini is unloaded off a boat to be buried at the Aga Khan mausoleum on the west bank of the Nile river in Aswan, Egypt, on Sunday.—AFP
THE coffin of Prince Karim al-Husseini is unloaded off a boat to be buried at the Aga Khan mausoleum on the west bank of the Nile river in Aswan, Egypt, on Sunday.—AFP

GILGIT: Prince Karim al-Husseini Aga Khan IV, the 49th imam of Ismaili Muslims, was laid to rest in the Egyptian city of Aswan, on Sunday.

His funeral at the Ismaili Centre in Lisbon was earlier attended by more than 300 guests, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, leaders of the Ismaili community and other dignitaries.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Prince Karim was laid to rest at a private burial ceremony.

He was interred in the mausoleum of his grandfather, Maulana Sultan Mahomed Shah, Aga Khan III, until a new mausoleum is constructed as his final resting place on the land adjacent to the existing structure.

Aga Khan IV buried in his grandfather’s mausoleum

The burial was attended by select guests, while the ceremony was televised live for the late leader’s followers around the world.

“Today, our global jamat bid, from the depths of our hearts, farewell to our cherished 49th Imam, Mawlana Shah Karim, who guided us with love and affection and whose extraordinary care and service brought stability, progress and unity to our lives and to our world,” the press release said.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, home to a large population of Ismaili Muslims, shops and businesses remained closed for the second consecutive day in mourning.

A special homage ceremony for Prince Karim will be held in Lisbon on Tuesday.

His son and successor, Prince Rahim Al-Husseini, who was named the 50th hereditary imam, or spiritual leader, according to his father’s will, would also attend the ceremony.

He will grant an audience to senior leaders of the community, who will pledge their allegiance to him on behalf of Ismailis all over the world.

Prince Rahim is expected to ordain an update to the Ismaili constitution and bless the community during the gathering.

President leaves for Lisbon

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari left for Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday.

He will meet Prince Rahim to express condolences on the passing away of his father.

The president will also meet his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A positive note
Updated 10 Feb, 2025

A positive note

With govt unable to press growth accelerator without upending fragile recovery, sufferings of low-middle-income households are unlikely to disappear soon.
Held back
10 Feb, 2025

Held back

IT is a crying shame how women are conspicuously absent from Pakistan’s civil services. Despite comprising half ...
Justice for all
10 Feb, 2025

Justice for all

ALONG with his domestic agenda, Donald Trump is busy ripping to shreds the post-World War II ‘rules-based...
Race against time
Updated 09 Feb, 2025

Race against time

While some bright spots emerged at Breathe Pakistan moot, we must streamline our climate governance.
Open door
09 Feb, 2025

Open door

THE door is still open for talks, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has reminded the PTI. What matters, however,...
Football suspension
09 Feb, 2025

Football suspension

ONCE again, Pakistan has been ousted from the global football family. FIFA recently suspended the Pakistan Football...