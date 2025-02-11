E-Paper | February 11, 2025

Alarming rise in anti-Muslim hate speech across India

AFP Published February 11, 2025 Updated February 11, 2025 09:20am

NEW DELHI: Hate speech in India targeting the country’s religious minorities saw a “staggering” surge in 2024, a US-based think tank said on Monday.

The alarming rise was “deeply intertwined with the ideological ambitions of the ruling BJP and the broader Hindu nationalist movement”, the India Hate Lab (IHL) said in a report.

During India’s bitterly contested election last year, critics and rights groups accused PM Narendra Modi and his BJP of ramping up rhetoric against Muslims to unprecedented levels in a bid to mobilise the Hindu majority.

“The number of hate speech incidents targeting religious minorities surged from 668 in 2023 to 1,165 in 2024, marking a staggering 74.4 per cent increase,” the IHL report stated.

It said 98.5pc of the hate speeches targeted Muslims, with more than two-thirds of them taking place in states controlled by the BJP or its allies, according to the report.

More than 450 hate speeches were delivered by leaders of the BJP, with Modi himself responsible for 63 of them, the report said. The India Hate Lab is part of the Washington-based Centre for the Study of Organised Hate (CSOH), a non-profit think tank.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2025

Indian Muslims
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF scrutiny
Updated 11 Feb, 2025

IMF scrutiny

Strengthening foundations of the economic superstructure will help make the economy competitive and boost growth.
Shadow voices
11 Feb, 2025

Shadow voices

OVER the weekend, another ‘open letter’ addressed to the army chief and attributed to former prime minister ...
Paradise at a premium
11 Feb, 2025

Paradise at a premium

PAKISTAN’S recent triumph at the New York Travel and Adventure Show 2025, winning the Best Partner Pavilion Award,...
A positive note
Updated 10 Feb, 2025

A positive note

With govt unable to press growth accelerator without upending fragile recovery, sufferings of low-middle-income households are unlikely to disappear soon.
Justice for all
10 Feb, 2025

Justice for all

ALONG with his domestic agenda, Donald Trump is busy ripping to shreds the post-World War II ‘rules-based...
Held back
10 Feb, 2025

Held back

IT is a crying shame how women are conspicuously absent from Pakistan’s civil services. Despite comprising half ...